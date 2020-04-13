Charleston-area home sales climbed 6% in March before coronavirus shut down economy

The spring home-buying season sprouted in March and the coronavirus didn't nip it in the bud across the Charleston region, but officials warn the outbreak could have more pronounced effects in months ahead as stay-at-home orders, job losses and depleted emergency funds come into play.

Residential real estate transactions climbed 6 percent compared to the same month a year ago, according to preliminary data released Monday by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

Many of the sales in March resulted from contracts signed in February, before the pandemic shut down most of the economy.

"We had a lot of interest and activity from buyers prior to the onset of the COVID-19 crisis in our community," said Bobette Fisher, the Realtors group president. "The strong activity in March positions us well for the inevitable impact of the global pandemic on our market."

By the numbers Charleston region March home sales: 1,672

Median price: $287,045

Homes on market: 4,921 Charleston County March home sales: 813

Median price: $328,475

Homes on market: 2,770 Berkeley County March home sales: 439

Median price: $233,800

Homes on market: 1,081 Dorchester County March home sales: 321

Median price: $229,500

Homes on market: 650 Colleton County March home sales: 60

Median price: $218,125

Homes on market: 154 Note: The regional figure includes sales handled by association members outside the four counties. Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors

Fisher noted real estate has been classified as an essential service during the health crisis, and the industry is still able to serve clients through online showings.

She said the full effect of the virus on the housing market remains to be seen.

"It is far from business as usual right now," Fisher emphasized.

One area immediately impacted will be the amount of homes being offered for sale, further affecting the region's already-low inventory.

"Some homeowners have taken their homes off the market temporarily out of concern for their health and safety," Fisher said.

Still, she said Charleston is in "a somewhat unique position in that we continue to see buyer interest and demand in our market even as we progress through this highly unusual situation."

After the outbreak subsides, Fisher anticipates a strong return to the Charleston real estate market.

"But," she cautioned, "we likely have several challenging months ahead."

Before the virus outbreak, the residential real estate market rushed into the new year with strong showings on the tail end of record-breaking sales last year.

March's uptick in sales followed a 4.4 percent gain in February and a 20 percent jump in January.

Last month, 1,672 homes changed hands throughout the region at a median price of $287,045, a price up 4.7 percent or $12,000 more than in March 2019.

Through the first three months of the year, 4,145 homes sold at a median price of $289,595. Sales for the year are up nearly 10 percent while the price is up 7 percent.

The number of homes listed as "active" in March in the CHS Regional MLS, formerly the Charleston Trident Multiple Listing Service, stood at 4,921. That's down nearly 22 percent from a year earlier.

With home prices continuing to climb, mortgage rates have remained low, helping to boost homebuyer interest and refinancings, which are up 144 percent over this time last year.

Home loan financier Freddie Mac's most recent report on Thursday showed the average rate on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan held steady at 3.33 percent, down from 4.12 percent a year ago. The 15-year, fixed rate averaged 2.77 percent, down from 3.60 percent one year ago.

"While mortgage rates remained flat over the last week, there is room for rates to move down," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. "As financial markets continue to heal, we expect mortgage rates will drift lower in the second half of 2020."

As for home value trends, property information service CoreLogic said the virus outbreak's effect remains to be seen since it's "uncharted territory."

"We expect that many homeowners will initially be somewhat cushioned by government programs, ultra-low interest rates or have adequate reserves to weather the storm," said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic.

"Over the second half of the year, we predict unemployment and other factors will become more pronounced, which will apply additional pressure on housing activity in the medium term," Martell noted.

The local Realtors group adjusted February's sales figures slightly higher to show that 1,312 homes sold at an unchanged median price of $295,000.