Charleston area governments see key source of revenue dry up as restaurants, hotels sit empty

Tourism-related taxes on hotels, meals and drinks have been funding public projects in the Charleston metro area for years, from road improvements in Mount Pleasant to rebuilding of the Low Battery seawall on the peninsula.

The money has boosted budgets for police and fire departments, supplemented general expenses for towns and cities, supported arts organizations and promoted events such as the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition.

Now, with restaurant dining prohibited and hotel rooms empty in the time of COVID-19, that flood of tourism revenue has slowed to a drip. Local governments in tourist-heavy areas will be looking at multi-million-dollar shortfalls.

Consider that a tourist spending $200 on a hotel room in the city of Charleston would pay $12 nightly in state, city and county accommodations taxes. If that same tourist spent $100 on meals and drinks, the city would collect another $2 — all of it in addition to regular sales taxes that fund state government and pay for local roads and schools.

With COVID-19 restrictions ongoing and tax collections deferred to help businesses with cash flow, local governments don't have a clear picture of the impact yet, but they do know how much money they had been counting on and where it was going to be spent.

Mount Pleasant's budget, for example, anticipates buying a $495,000 firetruck with part of the town's annual share of state accommodations tax money. The town has also planned to use some of the town's tax, and most of its share of Charleston County accommodations tax money, to help build a Medal of Honor museum.

“In the long term, we’ll probably have to push some projects back," said Marcy Cotov, the town's chief financial officer. “It could be a trickle effect, where we see projects being pushed for a year or two."

"This is all so unprecedented," she said.

North Charleston expects to lose between $1.5 million and $4 million in accommodations and hospitality taxes, according to city spokesman Ryan Johnson. The state’s third-largest municipality had expected to collect around $15 million this year in tourism-related taxes, but that's expected to decline by up to 25 percent.

“The ultimate impact is still unknown, but there will be a loss in revenues that will impact the debt service and projects they fund,” Johnson said. He said the city has not identified a specific measure to deal with the anticipated loss in funds.

Goose Creek, in Berkeley County, collected about $1.6 million from its municipal hospitality tax on dining and drinks last year, Mayor Greg Habib said. The city uses about half the money toward paying off the debt for an activity and gymnastics center that opened in 2018.

“We're not worried about not having enough revenue to pay off debt,” Habib said.

Habib said Goose Creek mostly has local and fast-food restaurants that, although they are currently closed for in-dining, are less dependent on tourism than restaurants in some areas.

“We're not Charleston; we don't have Halls Chophouse," Habib said.

Certainly, cities and counties that collect less than $2 million yearly in accommodations and hospitality tax expect less of a budget gap than those that were expecting 10 or 20 times as much. Dorchester County was counting on just over $1 million in revenue this year from a 2 percent tax the county just started collecting in 2019.

“I don’t know that we will have a good feel for what impact the county may anticipate until the end of May when we have a full month of restaurants ordered closed for in-restaurant service,” said Tiffany Norton, the county's spokeswoman.

Charleston in the city's 2020 budget anticipated $16.5 million in municipal and state accommodations tax, and $22.2 million in hospitality tax — projections that are now unrealistic. Millions of those dollars are used to pay for police and traffic enforcement in tourist-heavy areas.

The city's Budget, Finance and Revenue Collections Department is looking at the numbers to see how things are moving. The city has made no budget cuts, and a City Council budget workshop is scheduled April 21.

In past years, the city's tourism-related funds helped renovate Dock Street Theatre and City Hall and build the South Carolina Aquarium and Gaillard Center. The city's share of Charleston County's accommodations tax is being used to help build the International African American Museum.

Not every municipality collects accommodations and hospitality taxes, and tax rates vary where they are collected. But the state’s 2 percent accommodations tax on hotels and other short-term lodging applies across South Carolina.

In fiscal 2019, the statewide tax alone raised more than $75 million, which was then distributed back to counties based on where the money was collected. Horry, Charleston and Beaufort counties got about two-thirds of all the money the state’s tax raised.

Some of those funds must be used to promote tourism and events that fill hotels — putting "heads in beds" — by attracting visitors who live at least 50 miles away. That means funding for the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau's marketing budget but also for marketing familiar local events such as SEWE and Fourth of July festivities, and arts organizations.

It's not just money for big-name events such as Spoleto. Mount Pleasant agreed in March to spend $15,000 in accommodations tax money to help fund a documentary about sweetgrass baskets, and $7,500 toward two concerts by the Mount Pleasant Symphony.

Tourism groups anticipate launching a concerted effort to get visitors to return to the Charleston area once people get comfortable traveling again. One problem is, the drop in accommodations tax funding means less money for marketing.

The Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau's $18 million annual budget comes from its share of the state accommodations tax, from tourism-related businesses, and from a state grant that matches industry contributions. Already the CVB has reduced staff and frozen open positions to prepare for the expected shortfall.

“It’s pretty dire," said CEO Helen Hill. “I think we’ve applied for every federal stimulus there is."

The good news, she said, is that the Charleston area is used to disruptions in the tourism economy, typically due to hurricanes, and was better prepared than cities that don't routinely deal with temporary closures.

“Because we do hurricanes every year, I didn’t realize how much more prepared we were as a destination marketing staff," she said. "We have a reserve that’s tucked away that we’ve been building for more than 20 years that we will be able to utilize."

The bad news is that economic recoveries take longer than anyone would like. Hill said it took the Charleston tourism 20 months to recover after the 9/11 terror attacks and 22 months after the Great Recession.

The top state supplying visitors to the area prior to the COVID-19 pandemic was New York, she said, and international visitors accounted for about 10 percent of the Charleston area's tourism. Both will not likely snap back quickly, and the loss of their business will ripple through local businesses and local governments.

For now, the CVB is expecting visitors that live within driving distance — Greenville, Raleigh and Charlotte — will be the first to return.

“Our first challenge will be, how will we ramp back up," Hills said. "It’s not like we can turn on a spigot and all of a sudden visitation is back up."

Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr., Jerrel Floyd, Thomas Novelly and Mikaela Porter contributed to this report.