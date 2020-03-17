Charleston-area gathering restrictions infringe on, but don't violate, First Amendment

Many aspects of public life have slowed to a standstill after several South Carolina local governments restricted gatherings to 50 people or less.

The decision, meant to reduce community spread of the coronavirus, feels unprecedented to community leaders who depend on public gatherings, such as the heads of churches and other religious organizations.

The move also poses an interesting legal question, as the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees the free exercise of religion and the right of peaceful assembly.

"We've never really seen this problem before," said Derek W. Black, a professor of law at the University of South Carolina.

While a decision to strictly limit public gatherings does infringe on the First Amendment, that doesn't mean governments don't have a legal basis for the decree, Black said. Limiting gatherings to 50 people or less can be considered a reasonable regulation because of the risk the coronavirus poses to public health.

Susan Dunn, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina, said they haven't received any complaints yet, but they're "always a little skeptical" about restrictions of this nature, even when done for public health rather than political reasons.

"Our concern will be, how long is this going to last," Dunn said.

The measure does restrict the exercise of religion, and has led many places of worship to cancel in-person services and move to the virtual world temporarily. However, not every religious organization has the technology to do that and not every congregant will have the internet access to use an online service.

"For some people, this is a complete exclusion from church," Black said.

But as religion itself isn't being targeted, there's no question the government has the right to do this, according to Black.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

For the Rev. Al Zadig of St. Michael's Church in downtown Charleston, canceling in-person services was a heartbreaking decision. The church held a service Sunday but announced Monday the services would move online.

"It's surreal, not having worship in our building," Zadig said. "But it's the right thing to do. Just because we're not worshipping on Sunday doesn't mean we're not worshipping."

St. Michael's will record services and upload them to YouTube, sending a link to the congregation and a manuscript of the sermon. Zadig acknowledged that not every congregant will be able to access online services.

"We have people for whom this will be a real challenge," Zadig said. The church will try to connect with those people, especially the elderly.

"When people read that worship is suspended, it just cuts you to the core. It's jarring," Zadig said. "It hurts my heart."

The Rev. Kylon Middleton of Mount Zion AME Church in Charleston said the restrictions on gatherings had little effect, since the denomination had already taken up the decision to halt in-person services.

Since the situation is so unprecedented, it's been a challenge to find creative ways to reach congregants. Plans include continued online Bible studies and visits to some congregants if the situation calls for it.

"We hold onto our faith. Gathering is a part of that," Middleton said. "But God is with us if we're together or alone."