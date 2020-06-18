Charleston-area diners so gung-ho to eat indoors that rainy days don't worry restaurateurs

After operating under a metaphorical black cloud for most of 2020, Charleston-area restaurants are now dealing with the consequences of very real sunshine.

With Charleston area restaurants increasingly dependent on outdoor dining, either because they’ve cut back on indoor tables in compliance with social distancing suggestions or because diners prefer the lower risk of coronavirus transmission associated with fresh air, owners are keeping a close eye on local weather forecasts.

But the clouds and lightning bolts used by phone apps to indicate rainy days ahead aren’t the symbols which scare restaurateurs most. Instead, they say, it’s a blazing sun that spells trouble for outdoor dining schemes.

“Charleston has a certain sweet spot where people want to dine outdoors,” reports Kyle Anderson, general manager of Rappahannock Oyster Bar. “The big issue we deal with is heat and humidity. But I’ve also found that if the temperature drops below about 68, nobody wants to sit outside either.”

Statistics bear out Anderson’s impressions. Dining volume as measured by OpenTable, which releases daily data showing year-over-year seated diners statewide, has been trending steadily upward for the past month. While the entirety of South Carolina doesn’t experience the exact same weather at the same time, precipitation doesn’t appear to dent people’s interest in dining out.

By contrast, when the temperature soars, dining numbers tend to drop.

Ultimately, though, sentiment about the weather may not seriously harm restaurants’ bottom lines, since restaurant owners say Charleston diners have few compunctions about dining inside, an activity which is still outlawed in Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Washington D.C.

This was not an expected outcome in the days before South Carolina lifted its ban on indoor dining. Business leaders and elected officials were so concerned that diners would shun closed-in seating, or perhaps hold restaurants accountable to suggested capacity guidelines, that they talked seriously about turning streets into de facto dining spaces, a strategy which has been adopted in places including Tampa, Palo Alto and Ann Arbor, Mich.

Almost immediately, it became clear that it wouldn't be necessary to overhaul the downtown Charleston landscape in order to lure customers back.

“If weather impacts outdoor seating and we have space available inside, we have not heard many objections from guests to move inside,” says Doug Van Winkle, owner of Butcher & the Boar in Mount Pleasant.

“Available” is the operative word. “With some of the humidity picking up, we have seen a pickup in indoor reservations,” Van Winkle adds.

But there remain restaurants which haven’t turned their dining rooms over to customers. Among them is Xiao Bao Biscuit, which set up a giant tent to make its picnic benches more appealing. “Obviously, it's still hot, but not being in direct sun helps a lot during the day, and at night it's more reasonable,” owner Josh Walker says.

And if customers are seriously sun-averse, sister restaurant Tu is open for indoor dining.