Charleston-area community groups to host vaccine events in the coming days

A community organization has 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and this weekend plans to start distributing them to underserved communities in the Lowcountry.

Palmetto Palace, a mobile health unit and nonprofit focused on community health, will host two events this weekend, one each on March 20 and March 21.

The first distribution will be 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center.

The following day's event will be on Wadmalaw Island at the New St. James Bethel AME Church from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Any resident of rural communities can call 833-MBL-HLTH and leave a message to schedule an appointment.

“Palmetto Palace has been deliberately and methodically reaching out to church pastors and leaders in our rural areas to raise confidence in the vaccine and bring residents out on the weekends so that they can get this critically important shot,” Dr. Yolanda Gibbs, Palmetto Palace's CEO, said in a statement.

“We are grateful for our religious leaders in reaching their flocks and spreading the positive word of the vaccine,” she said.

Fetter Healthcare, a community health center based in Charleston, is also hosting vaccine clinics in the area in the days to come. One will take place at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center on Fishburne Street on March 24 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Another one will take place at the Baxter Patrick Library on Grimball Road on March 25 from 1-4 p.m.

Fetter will distribute the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine at both events; no appointment is required.

Go to fettercovid19screening.org/vaccine-clinic for more information.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 856 confirmed, 357 probable.

Total cases in S.C.: 457,217 confirmed, 80,281 probable.

Percent positive: 6.3 percent.

New deaths reported: 6 confirmed, 1 probable.

Total deaths in S.C.: 7,896 confirmed, 1,042 probable.

Percent of ICU beds filled: 69 percent.

How does S.C. rank in vaccines administered per 100,000 people?

41st as of March 17, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hardest-hit areas

In the total number of newly confirmed cases, Greenville County (124), Charleston County (104) and Richland County (84) saw the highest totals.

What about the tri-county?

Charleston County had 104 new cases on March 18, while Berkeley had 20 and Dorchester had 16.

Deaths

One of the new confirmed deaths reported was in someone age 35 to 64, and five were patients 65 and older.

Hospitalizations

Of the 568 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 18, 137 were in the ICU and 64 were using ventilators.

What do experts say?

After a short pause, regulators in the European Union decided March 18 to continue giving out the vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca, which has not yet been green-lighted for use in the United States.

The global news wire Reuters reported on March 12 that AstraZeneca, based in the United Kingdom, will seek authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration either this month or early next. Once announced, the results of the trial in the U.S. may help to further alleviate concerns about blood clots reportedly found in a small number of the vaccine's recipients.

AstraZeneca said March 14 it reviewed information from 17 million recipients of its vaccine and found "no evidence of an increased risk" of the clots. In Europe, the company has recorded 37 of the events, "much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population."

AstraZeneca has a stockpile of about 30 million doses available to distribute across the U.S. if and when it is authorized by American regulators.