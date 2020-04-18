Charleston area churches take financial hit during coronavirus pandemic

Easter is usually a time of high giving for houses of worship, as collection plates circulate throughout sanctuaries packed with parishioners.

But as COVID-19 keeps many church doors closed, religious institutions are taking a hit financially as they find creative ways to take up tithes and offerings.

There doesn't appear to be any national data showing how much giving has declined amid the virus outbreak, but Charleston's congregations have reported declines ranging from 50 percent to 95 percent.

In an effort to stay on the cutting edge of technology, historic churches like Mt. Zion AME on the peninsula, have slowly adopted digital giving platforms over the years.

Nonetheless, members are used to dropping tithes in an offering basket. For some, when they stopped coming, so did their money.

The Rev. Kylon Middleton, pastor of Mt. Zion, said tithes dropped by about 95 percent the first two weeks the church suspended in-person worship. Palm Sunday and Easter didn't meet last year's mark either.

But the pastor realized that many members who work in school systems and other places were still getting paid. The church sent out reminders about the option to mail checks, and opened the church doors for selected drop-off hours.

Providing a structured way for members to give physically proved successful, he said.

"We had to provide ways and means for them to bring (offerings)," he said.

The pastor predicts that many congregations struggling financially before the pandemic won't survive the crisis. Churches who did not immediately implement media ministries to engage members may lose them to other tech-savvy congregations once the pandemic is over, Middleton said.

The collateral damage may be too much for some churches once all of this is over, he said.

"Many churches are living literally like people: Sunday to Sunday or paycheck to paycheck," he said. "If you miss that for too many weeks consecutively … your church is going to suffer in a major way long term.”

The Rev. Marshall Blalock says it's still too early to tell the monetary impacts at First Baptist Church in downtown Charleston in the long term. Offerings declined in the initial two weeks of in-person worship cancellations by about 50 percent, but then rose close to normal for Easter.

Members have been giving online and by mailing checks, Blalock said. Sunday online services set aside a time for worshippers to give thanks for how God has blessed them.

The church is also concerned about the well-being of people across the globe.

First Baptist has sent money for food to congregations in Pakistan, and also aided those impacted recently by tornadoes in South Carolina.

"We’re trying to think beyond our own needs," Blalock said.

Mt. Zion and First Baptist had building projects in the works before the virus disrupted in-person services. Mt. Zion's planning to renovate its historic facility is moving at full steam, and First Baptist is hopeful its plans to rebuild a structure on its downtown campus won't be stalled.

Another congregation, however, could see a delay in its building initiative.

Noah's Ark Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston caught fire just over a year ago, and has since been gathering in a community center. The church had its paperwork nearly lined up before the virus forced business closures.

Pastor Alvin Bonaparte remains optimistic about their plans to build a new church without a mortgage.

“God is still in control," he said. "We don’t have any control over what’s going on. We continue to look to him in prayer.”

The church has also been making an effort to take up donations.

Noah's Ark took up tithes last month by having deacons visit members' homes. The church doesn't yet have an online giving option and hasn't taken up offerings yet in April, given the seriousness of the virus, Bonaparte said.

The government is also offering financial assistance for religious institutions during the pandemic. The $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid relief covers salaries for those employed by houses of worship through the Small Business Administration.

Mount Zion has already applied for the forgivable loans to pay employees.

As the virus continues claiming lives across the state, the pastor said he isn't willing to jeopardize the safety of members to collect funds. He said they'll solicit funds in-person once it's safe to do so.

"We hope and pray that is sometime soon," he said. "If not, we’ll get a way to do it."

Despite the financial straits being placed on families, many are still giving to churches.

North Charleston resident Barbara Brant-Williams operates a hair salon in West Ashley. She has filed for unemployment and awaits her check.

Nonetheless, Williams' level of giving has remained consistent. A member of Circular Congregational Church on the peninsula, Williams said she's still reaping the benefits of being part of the congregation, which has faithfully held online services, providing spiritual hope during the pandemic.

“I’m very appreciative," she said.