Charleston-area beaches decide not to end restrictions on public access

After Gov. Henry McMaster said he would lift bans on public water access, several beach towns said Sunday that they would still maintain checkpoints and limit access to their beaches.

Folly Beach, Edisto Beach, Isle of Palms and Sullivan's Island released a joint statement Sunday afternoon, saying that due to the continued threat of the coronavirus, they would not be lifting restrictions to their beaches yet. Entry checkpoints will continue, they said.

"South Carolina is still in the acceleration phase and even with the reduction in growth of new cases, new cases could begin to grow quickly if social distancing restrictions are lifted," the statement reads.

The four municipalities said they would collaborate on a "coordinated, measured and staggered" strategy of re-opening the beaches at a later date.

On Saturday, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said he would lift bans on public water access to beaches and lakes starting Tuesday, but said that local governments could still make their own rules.

South Carolina officials reported 136 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, along with one new death. The state now has 4,377 confirmed cases and 120 deaths related to the virus.

The new deceased patient was a middle-aged Jasper County resident with no known underlying health conditions.

More than 40,000 state residents had been tested for COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon, with nearly 11 percent testing positive for the virus.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which calculates the projections published by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, altered its predictions Friday to account for a slew of social distance policies.

The new calculations indicate that South Carolina has passed the peak of coronanvirus-related hospital usage and deaths.

Now, according to the updated projection, the state can expect 217 coronavirus patients to die by August — a fraction of the 680 deaths predicted earlier in the week.

The projections advise that relaxed social distancing "may be possible" after June 1, with gathering sizes still restricted.

State officials have indicated that restrictions will begin to ease next week. Clothing, jewelry and furniture stores, along with many other retail stores, will be able to reopen Tuesday, along with public water accesses.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.