Charleston-area beach towns begin opening up after facing mounting pressure

Several Charleston-area beaches are lessening their restrictions on non-resident access after facing mounting pressure from nearby communities and local officials.

The city of Isle of Palms voted Monday to end their checkpoints by Wednesday. Earlier in the day, they received a letter by the Charleston County chairman threatening legal action if access restrictions continued.

Charleston County Chairman Elliott Summey said the island's city council was acting against Gov. Henry McMaster's orders to reopen public beach access points. His order, given April 20, canceled his earlier order to close public beaches, but he left power in the hands of local government to decide their own restrictions.

In a letter to Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll, Charleston County Chairman Elliott Summey said, "If the City is unwilling to reverse course, Charleston County will be forced to take legal action against the City in an effort to lift these restrictions."

Many island communities have restricted access to people who do not live there, putting up police-stationed roadblocks, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Henry McMaster lifted his "Stay or Work" order last week and began on Monday opening up areas under his purview.

"The governor said you can go to the Windjammer and have a cheeseburger outside, you can do it, but Isle of Palms is saying 'No, you can't,'" Summey said.

Carroll described his council's votes on Saturday, which maintained the checkpoint, as "stupidity" because they failed to lift restrictions on short-term rentals and reopening the roads for beach access.

Isle of Palms City Council voted 6-3 Monday to accelerate the checkpoint's removal to Wednesday.

A few council members raised concerns that the city was not prepared to handle the crowds who would come to enjoy the increased access to the beach. Beachgoers will still be asked to “keep it moving” and only use the beach for exercise, but enforcing social distancing could be difficult, the dissenting council members argued.

Some members also worried that Isle of Palms will be the only beach open, drawing bigger crowds than usual.

On Monday afternoon, the city of Folly Beach changed its 24-hour roadblock to a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. checkpoint. Short-term rentals will also be allowed to restart.

Mayor Tim Goodwin said the decision to change restrictions on the island is to ease back into things and for people to get to restaurants on the island during dinner hours.

Short-term rentals will require a six-day minimum stay. Hotels and inns will only be allowed half their occupancy and cannot have different groups of people staying in the same room back-to-back.

The town of Sullivan's Island amended their checkpoints to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a meeting Monday night.

Thomas Novelly contributed to this report.