Charleston-area animal shelters face 'unprecedented times' during SC coronavirus outbreak

Tri-county animal shelters are seeing an increase in pet drop-offs due to the coronoavirus outbreak in South Carolina, but they aren't seeing an uptick in adoptions.

Dwindling financial support because of dips in the global economy has also affected donations of supplies and money.

"Shelters in South Carolina are bracing for potential increases in intakes and owner surrender due to financial strain and widespread illness," a statement from the Humane Society of the United States said.

Animal shelters are in a difficult position.

Many government buildings in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties have shut their doors to the public and can collect taxes, permits and paperwork through windows and websites. But animal adoptions require face-to-face contact, something that many are limiting due to guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as well as Gov. Henry McMaster.

They also depend on donations. With uncertainty in the stock market and rising unemployment rates, residents are less likely to open their pockets.

Despite the obstacles, and taking that all into account, animal shelters are taking extra steps to get dogs and cats adopted while limiting human contact, being sanitary and working with shoe-string thin levels of staffing.

Last week, the Charleston Animal Society waived adoption fees for animals. They also held special weekend hours in hopes of accommodating more people.

"We need to adopt out as many animals as we can ... so that we can continue to decrease the amount of activities that are going on here," Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore said.

Berkeley County has limited adoptions to curbside only. Residents can request a breed and the animal will be walked to the car where families can then inspect and play with the pet.

While there have been a steady stream of adoptions and folks willing to foster animals, Berkeley County Animal Center Director Heather McDowell recognized it as the calm before the storm.

"We expect to see more pets in a week or two," McDowell said. "We still have animals coming in."

Dorchester Paws is seeing similar issues.

"With COVID-19 in full effect, Dorchester Paws is noticing a lack of adoption, but the animals keep coming in," spokeswoman Maddie Moore said. "Due to a decrease in donations we need to cut back on staff hours, limiting our availability to the public."

To help, Dorchester Paws created a Facebook Live event every day at 1 p.m. where they teach their adoptable dogs commands and play games with them as a way to keep children entertained and advertise their available dogs.

Because of the decrease in donations, Moore said staff has been heavily reduced and they've limited adoptions to appointment only.

"We've seen a decrease in financial giving," Moore said. "These really are unprecedented times."

Moore said Dorchester Paws is giving away free dog and cat food for those in need as a way to persuade owners to keep their pets and not put them up for adoption.

As social distancing and self-isolation become the norm until the virus dies down, the Humane Society is also urging people to adopt animals as a way to break up the monotony of their home environment.

"By fostering and/or adopting, we open up space in the shelter for another animal in need. Not to mention, the companionship is enriching for both the humans involved and the pets," the Humane Society of the United States said.