Charleston approves teleconference meetings for planning committees

Charleston city staff this week will begin studying the best way to hold teleconference-based public hearings on proposed development projects.

The city has 67 pending applications that require some sort of planning board action before the projects can be permitted or revised. Failure to take action on those applications could mean the projects are automatically approved or denied, depending on the board that is supposed to review those applications.

On Monday night, City Council voted 10-3 giving city staff the green light to schedule teleconferenced public hearings for proposed development projects. Council members Marie Delcioppo, Mike Seekings and Peter Shahid opposed the measure.

When the coronavirus outbreak hit the state, the city canceled all meetings and public hearings. City Planning Director Jacob Lindsey said 37 applications were scheduled for meetings that have already been canceled, and since the halt in meetings another 30 applications have been submitted.

There is one item, a zoning overlay on Folly Road, that may receive approval because of no action, but the item is not considered controversial and a formality to align zoning with the county.

Lindsey said two other large applications — one for the major planned unit development of the former landfill on Laurel Island and a major multifamily and commercial development on Calhoun Street that overlooks Long Lake — have been pushed back by the applicants.

Lindsey said staff will conduct a series of test runs before a meeting is scheduled and that it isn't likely one will take place in the next two weeks. The planning boards that would not be allowed to have virtual meetings include both the large and small Board of Architectural Review, the Design Review Board and the Planning Commission.

If an applicant before either the small or large BAR doesn't receive a public hearing, a request could be automatically denied. Failure of City Council or other review boards to act on other development proposals means that a project would be approved automatically under state law.

Lindsey said there are 16 items before the BAR small and large groups that could be automatically denied in the next month if no action is taken. He said staff will contact those applicants to ask that they push off the review or resubmit their applications.

In voicemails and emails, City Council clerks said six people requested the council push a decision to a later date, 111 people urged the council to deny the new procedure and 26 showed support.