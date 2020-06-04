Charleston Animal Society, Les Dames D’Escoffier among those doing good deeds for SC during pandemic

Local and statewide groups doing good deeds during the COVID-19 pandemic:

The Duke Energy Foundation announced $340,000 in grants to support K-12 education programs in South Carolina, focused toward summer reading loss, STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and experiential learning. Grantees will have an opportunity for additional flexibility with their programs as well as the option to use the funds to address unforeseen operational challenges. For example, the Darlington County School District received funding for a summer book mobile for students in Darlington, Lamar and Society Hill. Other grant recipients are Children’s Museum of the Upstate, Clarendon School District Two, Clemson University Foundation, Florence School District One, Girl Scouts of SC, SC Future Minds, South Carolina Ag in the Classroom, South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics, South Carolina Waterfowl Association, United Way of Pickens County, United Way of Anderson County, Upcountry History Museum - Furman University and Winthrop University Foundation.

On April 22 and April 24, Raines Hospitality partnered with Feeding Our Heroes SC to distribute more than 100 meals to health care workers at Trident Health Medical Center and Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital, with containers and cutlery kits provided by Port City Paper and food prepared and provided by the Cambria hotels of Summerville and Mount Pleasant.

“We have long valued our relationship with Feeding Our Heroes SC,” said Kate Neville, area senior director of sales and marketing with Cambria, “and are so fortunate that our teams could come together during this time to prepare a meal and show our utmost appreciation to our essential health care workers.” Raines offers hospitality management services to hotel owners, investors and associates. Feeding Our Heroes SC was founded by a group of mothers in Mount Pleasant to assist the local food and beverage and front-line medical communities by raising funds to purchase meals for hospital staff and administrators.

On May 11, Middle Branch Roofing announced the winners of its Roofs for Responders campaign. Free roofs were given to a sheriff’s deputy in Ladson, an MUSC nurse in Mount Pleasant and a firefighter/paramedic in West Ashley as a “thank you” for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

“I was going to do one free roof,” said owner JR Yarnall, “but our partners all wanted to help out, so we are thrilled to be doing three roofs (as) a community effort to help our local heroes.” Funds were granted from the South Carolina Wind and Hail Underwriting Association, the SCDOI Safe Home program and INHS, with time and materials donated by CertainTeed, ABC Supply and Lifetime Tool, in addition to other local businesses. The roofs feature 50-year architectural shingles rated for 150 mph winds, certified as hurricane resistant by the Safe Home program and IBHS Fortified. Middle Branch is wrapping up installation just in time for hurricane season.

In mid-April, the Charleston Chapter of Les Dames D’Escoffier launched Vital Hospitality CHS, a fundraising and service program with a mission to feed health care workers and first responders while supporting the local restaurant community. Since the start of the program on April 15, almost 500 meals have been donated by Red Orchids China Bistro, Verde, Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, Grey Ghost Bakery, The Macintosh, Wickliffe House, Salthouse Catering and Duvall Catering. Recipients are personnel with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Roper St. Francis Healthcare and Trident Health System. LDEI is a philanthropic society of professional women leaders in the field of food, fine beverage and hospitality. As a result of Vital Hospital CHS, $4000 has been reinvested into the local economy.

On April 30, the GreaterGood organization awarded a COVID-19 grant to the Charleston Animal Society so it could assist other South Carolina shelters and rescue groups. GreaterGood’s Rescue Bank truck was filled with 15 pallets of pet food and five pallets of cat litter, which amounts to 30,000 pounds of pet supplies.

“GreaterGood has been an amazing partner through the years, providing support to our state during hurricanes,” said Charleston Animal Society Chief Strategy Officer Aldwin Roman. “Now, in the middle of a national health emergency, they are once again partnering with us to help animals across South Carolina.” Organizations that received supplies include Dorchester Paws, Berkeley County Animal Center, St. Frances Animal Center (Georgetown County), Marlboro County Animal Shelter, Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary (Charleston County), Feline Refuge (Charleston County), Rainbows Edge Animal Refuge (Jasper County) and New Beginnings Shepherd Rescue (Orangeburg County).