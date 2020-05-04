Charleston airport's passenger count plunged 96% in April, based on early estimates

April's usual flood of passengers at Charleston International dried to a near trickle as the state's busiest terminal lost 96 percent of its travelers to the coronavirus outbreak.

Early estimates show about 9,600 people boarded a plane last month with a roughly equal number arriving in the Lowcountry, according to airport CEO Paul Campbell.

Final numbers for the month are not yet available, but Campbell estimates the airport saw, on average, about 320 people departing each day.

Last year in April, the terminal reported more than 432,000 ticket holders leaving and landing.

On Sunday, usually the busiest day of the week for air travel in Charleston, the airport saw 504 departing passengers, Campbell said. Last year in May, the terminal averaged about 7,600 people a day boarding a plane.

While still at dire levels, Sunday's number is more than double the low point hit on Easter Sunday, April 12, when just 210 ticket holders chose to fly out of Charleston. The number has sluggishly ticked up since mid-April.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Campbell believes the airport could return to an average of 1,000 departing passengers a day by June and maybe see more travelers in subsequent months as more places reopen across the country.

During the first four months of the year, the airport's passenger count is down about 44 percent with about 796,000 people coming and going. Last year during the same time period, the terminal saw 1.42 million people arriving and departing.

The airport, which boasted a record 4.87 million passengers in 2019, had projected before the virus shut down most of the economy in mid-March that it would surpass the 5 million mark this year.

That's now been cut to about 3.5 million, but the final tally will depend on when virus-leery people believe it's safe to travel again. Most airlines now require that all passengers wear face masks to help reduce the spread of the disease.

A return to pre-pandemic levels probably won't occur until 2023, according to the airport's "best guess."