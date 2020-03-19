Charleston airport's passenger levels slashed by 30-50%; carriers cut flights

Charleston International is seeing about half or less of its normal number of passengers, and at least two carriers have eliminated a total of six flights the state's largest airport with more expected because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It would be naive to think we won't be impacted further," said Gary Edwards, a liaison between the airport and tourism agency Explore Charleston. "This is just the tip of the iceberg."

Delta Air Lines, the largest carrier by volume serving Charleston, has cut two flights to Atlanta, one to JFK in New York and another to Detroit that was set to restart seasonal service earlier this week, Edwards said.

United Airlines eliminated routes to Newark, N.J., and Dulles International near Washington, D.C.

Edwards added that Atlanta-based Delta will park 600 of its aircraft or about half of its fleet system-wide while United will slash 60 percent of its capacity and Southwest 20 percent initially. Most other carriers have already clipped capacity as the bleed of passengers drastically reduces revenue.

Meanwhile, the airport remains on solid financial footing to weather the storm, an official said.

"We can still cover our basic expenses operating at 30 percent of enplanements (departing passengers)," said Doug Boston, finance director for the Charleston County Aviation Authority.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Boston said the airport has $65 million in reserves, enough to operate for two years without any additional revenue.

He said revenue is up 7 percent from last July through February and should be enough to carry the authority through the budget year, which ends June 30.

Airport construction projects currently underway, including the new 3,005-space parking deck, will not be disrupted, said deputy director Hernan Pena said.

Some other projects waiting in the wings, such as expansion of the airline ticket counters and the addition of a third concourse, are only in the early planning stages and are not caught up in spending outlays, according to airport CEO Paul Campbell.

Some of the airport's vendors and restaurants have closed temporarily, and restaurant patrons behind the federal security checkpoint must eat and drink away from serving areas since they cannot go outside, Campbell said.