Charleston airport's February passenger count rose but coronavirus to affect March numbers

South Carolina's busiest airport expects to take a hit in passenger levels as airlines trim flight schedules and people avoid flying amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, but it's unclear yet how much the numbers will be off.

"I expect it to be down, but I don't know how much," Charleston International Airport CEO Paul Campbell said Monday.

Delta Air Lines, the largest carrier by volume serving Charleston, is slashing passenger-carrying capacity by 40 percent while others, such as American, the second-largest airline serving Charleston said it expects to cut domestic capacity up to 30 percent over the next two months.

British Airways was expected to return with its seasonal flights between London and Charleston on March 29, but the U.S.'s 30-day travel ban from the European continent was expanded on Saturday to include the United Kingdom and Ireland.

"We hope we have it back by mid-April," Campbell said of the airport's only international flight.

The airport had not heard of any domestic route cuts early Monday, but Campbell said United Airlines has switched to smaller aircraft for some of its flights.

The number of people coming and going through the terminal Sunday was about 11,000, which is not too far off normal passenger levels.

"We are down slightly, but not by much," Campbell said.

He doesn't expect the full effect of the slowdown in travel to be seen in Charleston for about a week or two.

Meanwhile, February's passenger levels were up, based on preliminary figures released Monday.

The airport reported a 5.4 percent jump in travelers last month over February 2019. Last month, 312,213 ticket holders came and went at Charleston International, up from 296,318 last year at the same time.

For the year, the airport is up 6.4 percent, with 616,533 passengers arriving and departing during the first two months.

Last year, the airport saw 4.8 million people traveling through the terminal. It's too early to say what effect the travel slowdown because of COVID-19 will have on the yearly totals, but airport officials were expecting to surpass the 5 million milestone this year.