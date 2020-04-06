Charleston Air Force medics travel to New York City to assist with coronavirus outbreak

Six medical professionals from Charleston's Air Force Reserve are traveling to New York City to help tackle one of the largest coronavirus outbreaks in the country.

They will all be arriving at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurts in New Jersey by Monday evening. They will then proceed to New York City's Javits Center, a large convention center turned makeshift hospital in Manhattan.

On Saturday, the Air Force Reserve mobilized 120 medical personnel across the nation to help with New York City's pandemic. Six reservists from Charleston Air Force Base's 315th Airlift Wing mobilized a doctor, physician assistant and four nurses to assist.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the men and women of the 315th Airlift Wing who stepped up to take on this mission,” said Col. Adam Willis, commander of the 315th Airlift Wing.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

After they volunteered, members were evaluated to see if their absence would impact their civilian communities. All passed the screening.

“We did not want to pull a doc or nurse out of their community clinical practice or hospital if already ensconced in coronavirus operations,” said Col. Teresa Bisnett, Air Force Reserve Command’s surgeon general. “It was truly a team effort with our units to ensure the right Reservists were selected to provide this surge capability to our nation."

Last week, South Carolina had more than 2,000 positive cases. The state of New York, by comparison, has upward of 130,000 positive cases.