Charleston Air Force Base officer who recovered from COVID-19 'shocked' he got the virus

An officer at Charleston Air Force Base has recovered from COVID-19 and said he was surprised at how the virus affected his body.

Lt. Col. Wayne Kinsel, with the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron, spent four days at Trident Health System's Summerville Medical Center in March. Around that time, multiple cases of the novel coronavirus popped up at the base.

He was the hospital's first COVID-19 patient, as well as the first recovery.

“This was the sickest I’ve been in my life,” he said in a statement. “I am very active and love to run and golf. It really shocked me that it hit me as hard as it did, and how long it took to bounce back.”

Summerville Medical Center reported Kinsel said that his first 1-mile run after contracting COVID-19 was incredibly difficult. During recovery, he gradually returned to his exercise routine and is now running three times a week and golfing on the weekends.

He can now see his wife and young daughter, and he is back to working at the Air Force base.

Kinsel presented the nurses and clinicians who cared for him a challenge coin for helping him recover.

“I had excellent care at Summerville Medical Center,” he said. “From the nurses and doctors to the infection prevention team, I felt like I was in great hands throughout this experience. I couldn’t be more grateful.”

When the coronavirus outbreak hit South Carolina in March, military bases throughout the state were inundated with cases.

Training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and Fort Jackson in Columbia stopped and new shipments of soldiers and poolees were stopped temporarily.

Military installations, including Charleston Air Force Base, went on lockdown and only allowed essential personnel inside the gates.

The current number of positive COVID-19 cases on bases is unknown. South Carolina military bases stopped publicly reporting the number of positive cases of the coronavirus at their installations because of an order from the Pentagon in late March.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control releases the number of positive cases by ZIP code. An estimated 14 cases are present at the postal code associated with the base, 29404. But ZIP code 29405, the area around the base, has nearly 300 estimated COVID-19 cases.