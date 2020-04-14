Charleston Air Force Base is preparing to fly coronavirus patients worldwide in C-17s

Service members at Charleston Air Force Base are preparing and training for how to transport COVID-19 patients on C-17s without exposing fellow airmen and pilots to the novel virus.

The training comes as more Air Force reservists from South Carolina are being deployed in the fight against the coronavirus.

Charleston Air Force Base also announced Tuesday that 10 reserve airmen with the 315th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron will be mobilized somewhere in America or Europe this week to help transport COVID-19 patients.

Air Mobility Command said the base would be the sole military installation that would train service members on how to use the Transport Isolation System, a piece of technology that protects patients from spreading contagious illnesses as they're transported on aircraft. It's also used to transport sick service members to and from hospitals and bases.

The Transportation Isolation System is the size of a small college dorm room. It has plastic walls and special air circulation valves so that crew members won't be exposed to diseases while flying patients around the globe.

The TIS was created after the Ebola virus outbreak in 2014, but the Air Force has been working since 2017 to use it for other diseases such as the coronavirus gripping the nation.

Staff Sgt. Raneil Buenviaje, an aeromedical evacuation medical technician assigned to the 43rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Travis Air Force Base, California, has been an instructor for less than a month. He volunteered to be part of the new training program in Charleston when the pandemic worsened.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

"It was such an interesting topic that I accidentally got passionate about,” he said. “I found it very interesting that we have those capabilities, so I asked the team what I would have to do to become an instructor. ”

After the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in March, Buenviaje was assigned to Charleston to help with their Transportation Isolation System. He became an instructor shortly after.

“I feel like every generation has their moment of battle or trial, and this is our time,” he said. “This is where we shine. I feel like this is going to be pretty much the biggest thing I’m going to do in my career."

During the training, a team of flight nurses, technicians, critical care air transport teams and infectious disease specialists learn to safely wear personal protective equipment and prepare patients for evacuation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tech. Sgt. Samantha Pinzon, an aeromedical evacuation medical technician assigned to the 43rd AES at Pope Airfield, North Carolina, is another one of the new COVID-19 transport instructors.

Pinzon said she and her fellow trainers use a variety of resources, including infectious disease doctors, and their experiences to deliver the most effective training possible. Training for a pandemic isn't easy and wearing personal protective equipment for hours on end can wear on service members.

“Once you put that PPE on, it’s exhausting sometimes, being in there for long periods of time,” Pinzon said. “I’m a firm believer that if you train every day for the worst case scenario ... when you get on the aircraft and actually have a patient, it’s a less stressful environment."