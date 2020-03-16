You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

Charleston Air Expo canceled as coronavirus outbreak spreads across SC

  • Updated
blueangels2.jpg
Buy Now

A Blue Angels F-18 is parked on the runway at Joint Base Charleston on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in North Charleston. U.S. Navy Blue Angels' officers flew to the base to conduct a site visit before their performance in the 2020 Air & Space Expo. Gavin McIntyre/Staff

 By Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@postandcourier.com

The Charleston Air Expo, one of South Carolina's largest military air shows, has been canceled as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state.

Parris Island, Marine Corps Air Station close facilities amid SC's coronavirus spread

There are presently no plans to reschedule the air show, which was slated to take place April 18-19, a release from Charleston Air Force Base said.

Refunds will be issued to anyone who purchased upgraded seating packages. 

The Navy's Blue Angels, the high octane performance flight group, was scheduled to perform at the event.

What is known about the coronavirus' potential impact on SC so far

Charleston's Air Expo is the latest event casualty from the spread of coronavirus. 

Head of SC Confederate group calls new Marine Corps plan to ban paraphernalia 'appalling'

Reach Thomas Novelly at 843-937-5713. Follow him @TomNovelly on Twitter. 

Tags

Thomas Novelly reports on crime, growth and development as well as military issues in Berkeley and Dorchester counties. Previously, he was a reporter at the Courier Journal in Louisville, Kentucky. He is a fan of Southern rock, bourbon and horse racing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News