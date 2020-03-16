Charleston Air Expo canceled as coronavirus outbreak spreads across SC

The Charleston Air Expo, one of South Carolina's largest military air shows, has been canceled as coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state.
There are presently no plans to reschedule the air show, which was slated to take place April 18-19, a release from Charleston Air Force Base said.
Refunds will be issued to anyone who purchased upgraded seating packages.
The Navy's Blue Angels, the high octane performance flight group, was scheduled to perform at the event.
Charleston's Air Expo is the latest event casualty from the spread of coronavirus.