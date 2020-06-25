Charleston again records highest number of new SC coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases continued to spike in South Carolina on Thursday as Charleston County again recorded the state's highest number of new infections.

The rapid growth of new infections prompted health care leaders to issue warnings of dire times to come if residents don't adhere to social distancing rules, mask wearing, hand washing and other public health measures.

With disease activity showing no signs of abating, both in the Lowcountry and in the Palmetto State as a whole, authorities are taking steps to ramp up public messaging on how to stop the spread and are taking measures to help those who've faced economic hardship during the pandemic.

The South Carolina Legislature on Wednesday approved a bill allocating $1.2 billion in coronavirus-related aid for jobless benefits and schools.

And in the Charleston-area, charitable organizations have been ramping up efforts to assist residents with everyday needs.

The Lowcountry Food Bank is planning to distribute food on Friday, an effort aimed at helping Charleston area residents who've lost jobs or are otherwise going through financial hardship during the pandemic.

The nonprofit will distribute food at 9 a.m. at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. There will be 600 boxes of fresh produce, 400 boxes of shelf-stable food and 600 gallons of milk, the organization said.

"COVID-19 is creating a tremendous increase in food for our neighbors who struggle with hunger," according to the food bank. "More than 173,700 individuals, including 51,510 children, face hunger every day in coastal South Carolina. These numbers will only increase as the COVID-19 pandemic persists."

Charleston city officials also plan an "essentials only market," where residents can buy fresh produce and other food items.

The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., in West Ashley.

Vendors and patrons will be required to wear masks and maintain social distances, city officials said. Sanitation stations will be set up in the park as well as signs directing the flow of foot traffic in a safe manner.

The city will announce future market dates on the West Ashley Farmers Market Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts once those dates are finalized.

Statewide numbers

Number of new cases reported: 1,106

Total number of cases in S.C.: 28,962

Number of new deaths reported: 8, plus two probable deaths

Total number of deaths in S.C.: 691

Number of hospitalized patients: 881

Percent of tests that were positive: 16.9 percent

Total number of tests in S.C.: 370,794

What’s happening in the tri-county region?

The tri-county region continued to see high coronavirus case numbers on Thursday. Charleston County logged a record 208 cases, while Berkeley recorded 58 and Dorchester counted 33.

Charleston's City Council voted during an emergency meeting Thursday night to require wearing of masks in public, following a lead set by Columbia and Greenville. The vote comes after the tri-county area has seen a sustained spike in cases over the past few weeks.

Where are the state's hot spots?

Charleston County led the state in new cases on Thursday and was the only county to record over 200 cases.

On average, Charleston County saw the highest number of new cases over the past seven days, followed by Horry and Greenville counties.

South Carolina recently surpassed Florida in the percent of residents who've had confirmed infections, and rose above North Carolina's rate on Wednesday.

Deaths

Of the eight victims who had confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday, four were elderly and four were middle-aged. They came from Berkeley, Charleston, Chesterfield, Colleton, Dillon, Lee, Lexington and York counties.

What experts say

Officials with DHEC said they are increasing testing with a goal of reaching 165,000 residents per month by the end of the year, a move driven by the rising percentage of tests that come back positive.

They expect to confirm infections at a swelling rate through at least mid-July, and projections shared by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control indicate that over 2,850 patients in South Carolina could die by October.

A steady increase in both new confirmed cases and percent positive tests "tells us that we are going in the wrong direction, that we have a sicker population," Bell said Wednesday.

How to stem the spread

In addition to wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and quarantining if sick, DHEC officials said it's just as important to remember that people who don't show symptoms can still spread the coronavirus, even if they don't know if they're infectious.

"This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else," officials said.