CEO of SC's Fed bank outpost sees a long, flat recovery

The dismal science of economics will keep track of the post-pandemic recovery.
But medical science will drive it.
Tom Barkin sees it playing out that way as he looks ahead, past the coronavirus crisis.
"The question of what happens on the back end is highly dependent on a couple of things," said Barkin, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank's Fifth District, which includes South Carolina.
At the top of the list, he said, is how quickly immunologists and other infectious disease experts can come up with "a health solution."
"If you could tell me we had a treatment that I have confidence in or a vaccine and ... that was July 1, I would have a much more optimistic frame than if you told me it was a year away or two years away or 10 years away," Barkin said.
At the moment, he's not feeling so bullish.
"It'll be a very tough second quarter, let me put it that way," Barkin said in a telephone interview April 16, between the first two phases of the federal government's business bailout plan. "In terms of where we're going, I think that's the trillion-dollar question."
Much of the talk among economists has been focused on the "width" of the recession the outbreak has set in motion, or how long it will last.
"But I think the real issue is the recovery rate," Barkin said.
He noted that many of the early projections called for a "short downturn with a quick pop back up as soon as the virus was behind us" — the much-hoped-for V-shaped rebound.
"I have to say it's going to be a longer, flatter recovery, in large part because I think the virus will continue to be a challenge for us," Barkin said. "And as long as consumers fear going out and being infected, it's hard to imagine you're going to get the same kind of attendance at a concert or the symphony or a ball game. It's hard to imagine you're going to see the same crowds at a bar or restaurant."
His bearish outlook is based partly on spending patterns inside the country where the COVID-19 mess originated.
"Operationally, China is probably back at an 80 percent level, but consumption is not really back at the same level," he said. "And retail traffic data would suggest, even 10 weeks after the recovery, they're only at about half the level of traffic they were beforehand."
The same disconnect will almost certainly crop up in the U.S., where household spending fuels 70 percent of all economic activity.
"And if the consumer does not come back at the level they were at, I think it will be a weaker recovery, which will mean weaker results for businesses," he said.
It's a given that some employers will be forced to seek bankruptcy protection. Others will perish.
"The resiliency of those businesses is very much dependent on what their 'in-going' situation was," he said. "Now, if you were a business that was close to the edge beforehand, this is quite traumatic."
The Harvard-educated Barkin was a senior partner and chief financial officer at the management consulting giant McKinsey & Co. before taking the reins at the Fed's Richmond, Va.-based outpost in January 2018. The economy was rocking along nicely during his first two years at the Fifth District.
"When we talked to firms in South Carolina in January and February, the biggest issue we heard from them by far was finding labor," he said. "Today, we're obviously in a different place."
Like other experts, Barkin draws some parallels between the coronavirus crisis and the sudden shock the U.S. economy sustained from the 9/11 terror attacks.
"You'll remember the government rolled out a whole set of safety protocols from enhanced ... screening to the no-fly list to the long lines you saw at the airport in the back half of 2001," he said. "I think the combination ... gave flyers confidence that you could fly again and not put your safety at risk."
A similarly radical response will likely be required this time to put infection-fearing locked-down shoppers at ease.
"I'd like to think we can define a set of protocols here that would say you can go to the store, buy a pair of shoes and not put your family at risk. ... And the clearer those can be, I think, the stronger the recovery will be," Barkin said.
One of the few certainties in these highly uncertain times is that it won't be business as usual once the COVID-19 curve is flattened.
The use of face masks probably isn't going away as the economy reopens. Restaurants might space their tables further apart. Employers are likely to keep closer tabs on the health of their workers.
Barkin said the businesses that will face the biggest short-term challenges "are places that ... you're talking about crowding a lot of people together."
South Carolina has its fair share of those, from large sporting-event venues to the 2,600-passenger Carnival cruise ship that's based in downtown Charleston.
"I don't know how long it's going to take to get 20,000 people in a stadium again — or a really crowded bar," Barkin said. "So people in those businesses are really going to have to think hard about how do you reposition yourself for the future."