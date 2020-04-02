CEO of SC tech company Blackbaud foregoes paycheck in response to coronavirus

The CEO of a local, publicly traded software companies will stop taking a paycheck "until the business stabilizes" as coronavirus takes a toll on both the company and its clients.

Mike Gianoni, CEO of Daniel Island-based Blackbaud, told employees Monday the decision to forego his paycheck for the time being comes alongside other measures to support the community of Blackbaud customers.

Blackbaud makes a software platform that helps nonprofits, schools, churches, foundations and more manage their organizations. Customers pay for the service on a subscription basis.

"We want to empower them to not only survive this pandemic, but to thrive," Gianoni said in an address to employees. "We also want to do our part to help bring the global economy back to a powerful place. And, most importantly, we want to do our part to help save lives."

Blackbaud compensated Gianoni, in his sixth year of leading Blackbaud, $9.3 million in 2018, mostly in stock awards, according to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Among the other measures Gianoni announced were a donation — for an undisclosed amount — to the World Health Organization and UN Foundation and the release of free educational resources to help organizations manage the crisis. For example, the private schools that are Blackbaud customers are using the software to move their classes online. And Blackbaud has helped churches set up an online substitute for weekly offerings.

Because of its business model, Blackbaud has not experienced a financial hit when people stop giving to nonprofits during crises in the past. Nonprofits and other charitable organizations constitute many of its customers. Still, the National Council of Nonprofits predicts "many nonprofits will face new challenges in the weeks ahead."

As is the case for many publicly traded companies, Blackbaud's stock price has fallen during the pandemic. During March, shares fell about 21 percent from nearly $70 to $56.

The company, which employs 3,600 people globally, began to ask its employees to work remotely on March 16.