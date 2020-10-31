CDC shares Halloween safety tips for coronavirus-safe celebrations as SC cases climb

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn that the usual Halloween weekend festivities carry a risk of coronavirus spread, and is urging people to find alternatives to parties and trick-or-treating.

High-risk activities, according to the CDC, include door-to-door trick-or-treating as well as trunk-or-treat events, any indoor parties or haunted house events, and hay rides with people outside your household.

Instead, the center encourages virtual movie nights and costume contests, or traditional Halloween festivities celebrated at home without any guests.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 831, which is 426 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 167,885, plus 8,727 probable cases

New deaths reported: 36

Total deaths in S.C.: 3,686 confirmed, 249 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 1,993,561

Hospitalized patients: 789

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 13.3 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus’ spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

The top South Carolina counties for new coronavirus cases on Saturday were Greenville, 123; Spartanburg, 76; and York, 74.

What the about tri-county?

Charleston County had 48 new cases while Berkeley had 14 and Dorchester had 13, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Four more COVID-19 patients from the tri-county area have died, DHEC announced Saturday. One was from Berkeley, one from Charleston and two from Dorchester.

Deaths

Of the 36 new deaths, one victim was aged 18 to 34, nine were aged 35 to 64 and 26 were at least 65 years old.

They lived in Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Edgefield, Florence, Georgetown, Greenville, Kershaw, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Newberry, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and York counties.

Hospitalizations

On Saturday, DHEC reported 789 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 197 in intensive care and 80 on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions like wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

There are 78 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 23 and 347 permanent testing facilities. Go to scdhec.gov/covid19testing to find a testing site in your area.