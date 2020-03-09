CDC confirms two SC coronavirus cases, five cases presumptive

Officials announced one new presumptive case of a dangerous strain of coronavirus Monday afternoon, bringing South Carolina's total to seven.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, has confirmed two cases — one in Kershaw County and another in Charleston County, state officials said. Five cases of COVID-19, as the coronavirus disease is officially called, remain presumptive.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control got a presumptive positive test result late Sunday afternoon for the most recent coronavirus case, said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist and director of DHEC's Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.
The individual is an older man who had direct, face to face contact with a previously-identified presumptive positive case, Bell said.
"He is not hospitalized and is currently isolated at home," she said. "With these new presumptive positive cases, we now have indication of community spread in Camden; however, I want to reassure the public that DHEC has been preparing for the introduction of this virus in South Carolina for weeks."
The statewide strategy is working and said it's up to everyone to help prevent the spread of illness, Bell said.
DHEC's key recommendations are to stay home from work or school, and to avoid public gatherings if you feel sick, she said. Anyone showing symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath should reach out to their doctor or healthcare provider.
"At this time, the risk of contraction of COVID-19 remains low to the general public," said Dr. Rick Toomey, DHEC's director. "We along with our state partners, public health officials around the state, have been preparing for the introduction of COVID-19 in our state. It is here, and our systems for limiting spread and caring for those effected are working."
Of 31 tests conducted to date, DHEC has received 24 negative results and seven positives, Toomey said.
Although DHEC performs tests, it relies on the CDC for official confirmation that a person has the illness.
Toomey also addressed an announcement made earlier Monday by Richland County School District One in which district officials said five students from three schools had indirect contact with a person being tested for coronavirus.
In their statement, district officials said they notified DHEC and that crews were cleaning and disinfecting all schools. The students were not exhibiting symptoms and family members "have decided to place themselves under a self-quarantine as a precaution."
But DHEC didn't tell students to stay home from school or self-quarantine, Toomey said.
"DHEC is not aware of anyone being tested," the director said. "School districts should consult with DHEC prior to making decisions or announcements such as this."
Meanwhile, authorities in the Palmetto State are preparing for the virus' impact as they await final confirmation on the remaining five cases. No deaths attributed to the virus have been reported in South Carolina.
All seven patients are in stable condition, officials said.
Gov. Henry McMaster said he and other state officials participated in a video conference with Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
"Healthcare authorities in South Carolina continue to follow established protocols and procedures to address the virus," McMaster said. "There's no cause for public alarm or speculation. Schools will remain open, and state government offices in all 46 counties will also stay open."
The governor urged South Carolinians to continue their normal, daily routines.
"It's important to remember that each of us, each individual is responsible for their own actions and personal hygiene," McMaster said. "That's for your own benefit and that of the community. "All South Carolinians should continue to follow the recommendations and information provided by official sources."
Those recommendations are: cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, wash your hands with soap and warm water, stay home if you feel sick and call your doctor.
McMaster also pointed residents to free, medical consultation provided by the Medical University of South Carolina, via musc.care.
"As of this morning, 1,178 people have logged on to that website and have been screened by medical professionals," the governor said. "Ours is the only state that we know of that has this free service."
The governor also urged residents not to panic.
"As DHEC has pointed out, there's no shortage of testing kits in South Carolina," McMaster said. "Your local doctor or healthcare professional can get you tested if they believe it is necessary. It is inevitable that more South Carolinians will get tested in the days and weeks ahead, and it is likely that we will have more presumptive, positive cases."