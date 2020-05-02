You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

We depend on the support of subscribers to produce journalism like this every day. Help us continue this important work: subscribe or donate.

top story

Catholic Diocese of Charleston to resume Masses with added precautions

  • Updated
Diocese of Charleston
Buy Now

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston headquarters is located at the end of Orange Grove Road on the Ashley River. Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles bnettles@postandcourier.com

Nearly a month after suspending Catholic liturgies during the coronavirus pandemic, the Diocese of Charleston announced that regular Masses will resume May 11.

Bishop Robert Guglielmone has asked pastors to tailor reopening plans for their churches, and to send parishioners information by May 10. Precautions to  address public health guidelines will apply to each service, diocesan spokeswoman Maria Aselage said.

Special dispensations for churchgoers with medical conditions or those who don't feel comfortable attending Mass during the pandemic will remain in place. The diocese had suspended church gatherings March 17.

"The time away from the sacraments, including Holy Communion, has been painful for the faithful," Guglielmone said. "We now feel  it  is  time to reopen our parishes while at the same time taking the necessary steps to best preserve the health of parishioners and priests."

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News