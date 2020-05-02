Catholic Diocese of Charleston to resume Masses with added precautions

Nearly a month after suspending Catholic liturgies during the coronavirus pandemic, the Diocese of Charleston announced that regular Masses will resume May 11.
Bishop Robert Guglielmone has asked pastors to tailor reopening plans for their churches, and to send parishioners information by May 10. Precautions to address public health guidelines will apply to each service, diocesan spokeswoman Maria Aselage said.
Special dispensations for churchgoers with medical conditions or those who don't feel comfortable attending Mass during the pandemic will remain in place. The diocese had suspended church gatherings March 17.
"The time away from the sacraments, including Holy Communion, has been painful for the faithful," Guglielmone said. "We now feel it is time to reopen our parishes while at the same time taking the necessary steps to best preserve the health of parishioners and priests."