CARTA to offer daily coronavirus testing as SC numbers continue high percent positive

As South Carolina continues to record a high percentage of positive coronavirus tests, Charleston leaders are trying to expand testing with two easily accessible sites.

Beginning Feb. 1, testing will be available weekdays from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., as well as Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both sites are at Charleston Area Regional Transit Authority (CARTA) stops: 63 Mary Street in downtown Charleston and 3376 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.

Appointments aren't required, but anyone can pre-register at gogettested.com. WellHealth's testing program will take 48-96 hours to text or email test results, according to CARTA, and uses an oral swab.

“I’m grateful to DHEC, CARTA and our local governmental partners for making this vision a reality in such a short period of time,” Rep. Marvin Pendarvis said. “When DHEC approached me about the opportunity, I was enthused because CARTA provides an essential, yet often overlooked, role in our local economy. The health and safety of its riders and operators is paramount, and providing screening services at two key hubs will go a long way in sustaining our community amidst a national health crisis.”

The program arose out of a partnership between CARTA, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments, Charleston County, and the cities of Charleston and North Charleston.

Statewide numbers

New cases reported: 1,993, which is 1,161 percent higher than the 158 tallied on March 31, the day Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close.

Total cases in S.C.: 381,812, plus 41,855 probable cases

New deaths reported: 24

Total deaths in S.C.: 5,944 confirmed, 634 probable

Total tests in S.C.: 4,730,018

Hospitalized patients: 2,173

Percent of positive tests, seven-day average: 24.8 percent. Five percent of tests or fewer returning positive results is a good sign the virus' spread is slowing, researchers say.

Hardest-hit areas

According to DHEC data, the top counties for new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday were Greenville, 292; Spartanburg, 216; and Richland, 145.

What about tri-county?

Charleston County reported 101 new cases while Berkeley had 50 and Dorchester logged 39.

Deaths

Of the 24 new deaths that DHEC confirmed Tuesday, five were aged 35 to 64, and the rest were aged 65 or older.

They lived in Beaufort, Chesterfield, Darlington, Florence, Greenville, Horry, Kershaw, Lexington, Marion, Orangeburg and Richland counties.

Hospitalizations

Of the 2,173 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, 440 were in intensive care and 279 were on ventilators.

What do experts say?

Authorities continue to urge South Carolinians to take precautions, such as wearing masks or other face coverings, social distancing and frequently washing hands.

They also urge anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to the virus or who is developing symptoms to get tested. Those out in the community or not able to socially distance should get tested monthly, DHEC advised.

The Medical University of South Carolina is offering rapid testing Tuesday, Tuesday and Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Charleston International Airport's parking garage.