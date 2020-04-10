CARTA losing riders amid SC's coronavirus outbreak. But many residents still rely on it.

As the coronavirus grips the Palmetto State, forcing Charleston-area residents into their homes to wait out the global pandemic, it's business as usual at the CARTA SuperStop bus station on Rivers Avenue.

Women gather around picnic tables to chat, showing little regard for social distancing. A man in a CARTA vest occasionally sprays down benches and seats inside with sanitizer. A small crowd spills from the curb into the street at the Cosgrove intersection as passengers wait for a noon shuttle.

Denoncia Vryen, a North Charleston resident, said she isn't worried about the novel coronavirus or being exposed to it. She can't afford to think about it. She still needs to get to work and the next bus is her only way to get there.

"I'll walk or I'll take the bus," Vryen said. "I don't own a car and I still need to get around."

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority is South Carolina's largest bus system, and many riders can't afford to miss the bus amid the spread of COVID-19. While the shuttle system has taken several precautions to protect riders, some dangers can't be regulated.

Regular CARTA users at risk

The transit system doesn't regularly gather racial or income statistics of its riders, said CARTA spokesman Daniel Brock. The transit system was in the process of collecting the data as part of a larger project before the pandemic paused the effort. Many nationwide organizations, however, have done their own research.

At least 60 percent of public transit riders in the United States are from communities of color, and the majority of them are African American, according to the American Public Transit Association.

In South Carolina, African Americans account for 46 percent of the Palmetto State’s deaths from COVID-19, according to figures released this week by state health officials, putting them more at risk of exposure when they ride on public transportation.

African Americans are at a greater risk from the disease because they are more likely to have underlying medical issues, such as diabetes, heart disease and lung disease, according to experts, which stems partially from a historic lack of access to health care.

Additionally, a large slice of nationwide riders — 21 percent — make less than $15,000 a year, according to APTA. Many don't have another option, besides walking or biking, for getting where they need to go.

To help in the current economic hard times, CARTA riders with an expired low-income pass will be allowed to ride at no cost to them until further notice.

With social-distancing measures being put in place at many transit agencies nationwide, including CARTA, many are expecting transit systems across the nation to be in financial dire straits.

Across the U.S., transit agencies are expected to lose up to $40 billion as a result of the pandemic, according to TransitCenter, a New York-based advocacy group that promotes rider access.

CARTA is already seeing a decrease in riders. In March 2019, CARTA provided nearly 270,000 rides to customers. Last month, there were a little more than 190,000 rides — a 30 percent decrease from the prior year.

CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings said the transit system is closely monitoring the conditions of its stations and encouraging riders to "use it while following all the proper guidance and orders" from Gov. Henry McMaster and national health agencies.

"The best thing you can do is to stay at home," Seekings said. "All of our citizens and all of our riders need to be equally protected."

The federal government is aware of the hit public transit will take from the pandemic and planned accordingly.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act provided $25 billion nationwide to transit agencies to help to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Charleston/North Charleston region secured up to $16.9 million for capital, operating and other expenses relating to the virus.

Protecting riders and drivers

CARTA lost some riders to measures they put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of people inside the SuperStop on Cosgrove Avenue at one time has been limited, and cleaning crews are present throughout the day. Buses, additionally, undergo extensive cleaning as they go through routes and after hours. Sunday service hours have been adopted for many of the routes.

"(CARTA) is emphasizing that customer trips should be to and from work and for trips to obtain necessary items like groceries and prescriptions," Brock said.

But many of the measures have been constructed to protect drivers more so than passengers.

The first couple of rows of each bus have been closed to encourage distance between passengers and the conductors. Most shuttle operators are wearing masks and gloves and are being provided hand sanitizer. Separation measures are also underway in the driver’s area at CARTA headquarters.

The CARTA bus operator, Transdev, is also expected to receive a large shipment of masks next week, Brock said. As of this week, no drivers have tested positive for COVID-19.

While the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, the mayor and the governor have all advised residents to social distance, there is nothing prohibiting or stopping riders from sitting next to each other.

The future of transit

Coronavirus guidance about buses from the CDC is clear: "Avoid using any kind of public transportation, ridesharing, or taxis" if possible.

William Hamilton, founder of the Best Friends for Lowcountry Transit, said the pandemic and the loss of revenue hitting the bus system is causing his group to worry about the future expansion of CARTA in the region. While he hasn't taken the bus in four weeks, he said he wants to dispel stereotypes about avoiding the service all together.

"No one should be riding a bus unless it's absolutely essential," Hamilton said. "But if you think you're safer in an Uber, you're mistaken."

Seekings acknowledged the public transit revenue lost across the nation due to the coronavirus. But he also said it won't derail growth of the Lowcountry Rapid Transit Bus System, an ambitious 26-mile long route that is expected to streamline commuting throughout the area.

"The long-term future of CARTA is safe," he said. "And, at this time, the Lowcountry Rapid Transit timeline is still on track."