CARTA driver tests positive for the coronavirus

A Tel-A-Ride driver has tested positive for COVID-19, the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority announced Saturday.
The driver learned April 24 that they had been exposed to the coronavirus the week before and was removed from service, said spokesman Daniel Brock said. CARTA disinfected the vehicles and facilities that had been used, and alerted the passengers and destinations that served by the driver.
It is the only known instance of a CARTA driver or employee contracting the virus, he said.
Tel-A-Ride drivers wear N95 masks while working, Brock said, and spend their days driving elderly and disabled passengers to clinics and other locations.
"CARTA understands the serious threat posed by the virus and is taking extensive steps to mitigate risks," Brock said. "Many Tel-A-Ride customers, who all qualify through age or disability, have no independent means of transportation, and the service is a vital resource in obtaining health care, food and other necessities. For them, and many more in our region, public transit is an essential service and our drivers are on the front lines providing crucial connections."
CARTA also has taken numerous steps and precautions related to safety and will be making gloves and masks available to all passengers on all services, he said.
On larger buses, CARTA has installed partitions and closed the first couple of rows of each bus to encourage distance between passengers and drivers, Brock said, and is encouraging as much separation as possible among passengers.
The number of people inside the SuperStop on Cosgrove Avenue at one time has been limited, and cleaning crews are onsite throughout the day. Buses continue to undergo additional and extensive cleaning throughout the day and after-hours.