Cars, cargo dip as Charleston port deals with COVID-19 shutdowns

Factory shutdowns throughout the Southeast due to COVID-19 led to a double-digit drop in containerized exports at the Port of Charleston in April while vehicle exports fell by two-thirds to some of their lowest levels since the Great Recession.

The port saw 22.8 percent fewer loaded export boxes crossing its terminals in April while loaded imports were down by 5.4 percent. All told, the number of loaded and empty containers measured in 20-foot lengths fell by 14 percent, erasing gains made earlier in the year and putting the port practically even with totals compiled at this time during the last fiscal year.

With South Carolina's automakers shut down for all of April, exports of finished vehicles — BMWs built in Spartanburg County and Volvo sedans built near Ridgeville — fell to 6,443 in April. That's a 64.8 percent drop from April 2019 but annualized totals are still ahead of last fiscal year when tariffs and model changeovers at BMW impacted exports.

The monthly vehicle exports total is the port's fourth-lowest, topping 4,878 exports in January 2010, 4,011 in August 2012 and 3,855 in December 2009.

Despite the cargo declines, the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant welcomed three of the largest container ships to visit the port — the Monaco Bridge and APL Sentosa, both capable of carrying 14,000 cargo boxes, and the OOCL Chongqing which can carry up to 13,200 containers.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Barbara Melvin, chief operating officer for the State Ports Authority, said "the entire community has done an amazing job keeping freight moving" despite the coronavirus challenges. "We have maintained our reliable operations and hours of service," she said.

Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO, has said he doesn't expect the port to surpass the record 1.36 million cargo containers of all sizes recorded last year. The authority has also cut roughly 10 percent from its annual operating budget of $220 million, excluding depreciation. The cost reductions won’t impact roughly $2 billion worth of big capital projects, such as harbor deepening and a new container terminal scheduled to open in North Charleston in March.

At least one other East Coast port has seen cargo declines due to COVID-19's impact on the global economy. Containerized cargo at the Port of Virginia dropped nearly 16 percent in April as hundreds of cargo ship sailings worldwide have been canceled.

"We are seeing parts of the nation slowly starting to re-emerge from quarantine and we are watching to see what effect this will have on trade, but we are being realistic and do not expect any volume growth in the near-term," said John Reinhart, president and CEO of the Virginia Port Authority.

The Port of Savannah and the Port of New York and New Jersey have not released cargo statistics for April.