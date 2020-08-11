Carolina Country Music Fest cancels September concert due to coronavirus concerns

MYRTLE BEACH — The Carolina Country Music Fest, which drew tens of thousands of people to the shores of Myrtle Beach and pumped millions of dollars into the South Carolina economy, was cancelled Tuesday due to the coronavirus.
This year's planned headliners — Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Jake Owen — are scheduled to return June 10-13, 2021.
For the past five years, the concert has kicked off summer for beachgoers much like the Sun Fun Festival used to in previous years. On major nights, the concert drew upwards of 30,000 people to the former site of the Pavilion theme park at Ninth and Kings Highway with acts like Florida Georgia Line, Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban.
This is a breaking news article, please check back for updates.