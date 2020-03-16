Carnival: Federal health officials said not to screen Sunshine passengers in Charleston for coronavirus

Federal health officials recommended against screening passengers for coronavirus as they returned from the Bahamas on Monday aboard the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship in downtown Charleston, despite requests from city officials who asked for the health screenings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recommendation against screening was made by the Centers for Disease Control Cruise Ship Task Force and relayed to Carnival by Dr. Katherine Richardson, medical director for the Lowcountry region of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
"Ahead of our return to Charleston today, we had heard of the potential for the need to screen (via temperature check) all disembarking guests and crew – despite the fact that we did not have any guests or crew exhibiting influenza like illness," Carnival spokesman Chris Chiames said in an email to state Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, and obtained by The Post and Courier.
"On Sunday, Dr. Richardson advised us that the Centers for Disease Control Cruise Ship Task Force recommended against screening of passengers and crew prior to disembarkation, that she was informing local Charleston officials of this recommendation, and that we should not proceed with screening as had been discussed," Chiames said.
It's not clear why the CDC recommended against testing the cruise ship passengers. A spokesperson for that agency could not be reached for comment Monday.
DHEC said it had been communicating with the task force, which told state health officials that no one on the ship had been diagnosed with COVID-19 or been identified as a close contact of a known case.
"Temperatures were taken before embarkation, along with a record of symptoms and travel screening," DHEC said in a statement. "After that, passengers were advised to self-report symptoms to the cruise medical provider, at which point their temperatures would be taken again."
Senn said she had been working with Charleston and state health officials over the weekend to make sure passengers were tested upon their arrival at Union Pier early Monday.
"I got assurances they would all be tested," she said. "And that it didn't happen. I can't believe it."
Monday's return marks a pause in cruise-ship operations from Charleston for a 30-day period as Carnival and other lines suspend voyages to combat the coronavirus. The Sunshine will be docked at Columbus Street Terminal and its crew of roughly 1,000 staffers will remain on the ship during that period.
Deborah Boils, who returned from a four-day Bahamas cruise aboard the Sunshine on Monday, said she and two friends heard they might have to have their temperatures checked before disembarking, but that didn't happen after the ship docked at Union Pier in downtown Charleston. The only health check they received, she said, was staff asking if they felt sick.
That mirrors the experience of Trenton Bridge, a pharmacy student at the University of South Carolina who returned from a cruise aboard the Sunshine on Thursday.
"The disembarkation health screening consisted of: Are you sick? That is absolutely it. Are you sick?" Bridge told The Post and Courier via email. "It is my opinion that regardless of how you are feeling, with a pandemic at hand and an all-too-recent quarantined ship, anyone would respond that they felt fine."
Bridge said he was off the ship and through customs within 15 minutes.
Charleston officials asked DHEC on Saturday "to establish and enforce appropriate medical protocols for those disembarking from the ship," said Shannon Scaff, the city's director of emergency management.
DHEC, in a statement earlier Monday, said it worked with the CDC's Cruise Ship Task Force and Carnival's senior ship physician to make sure no passengers showed symptoms of the cornavirus.
"All 2,441 passengers have been regularly monitored throughout the duration of the trip, which was to Naussau, Bahamas," the health agency said. "As of this morning, March 16, no passengers have been reported as having symptoms consistent with COVID-19."
DHEC said information about COVID-19 "has been distributed in English and Spanish to the passengers and crew, and anyone who may develop any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 is advised to immediately contact their health care provider."
That response wasn't good enough for Bridge, who said it "could absolutely impact the health of our nation — especially those that are immuno-compromised and/or elderly, potentially leading to fatalities that could have been prevented. He said he has self-quarantined at home since the cruise "to protect the populations at risk in our country."
Neither the city nor the authority are responsible for monitoring cruise ships that visit Charleston. That job falls to the Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
The CDC requires cruise vessels destined for U.S. ports to report instances of death or illness on the ship.
If a ship were to report that a passenger or passengers have shown signs of the novel strain of the coronavirus, the U.S. Coast Guard would have the authority to deny the ship entry, Lt. j.g. Phillip VanderWeit said.
Charleston hosted 262,776 cruise ship passengers in 2019.