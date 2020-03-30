Carnival extends cruise suspensions, will keep Sunshine in Charleston until May 11

Carnival Cruise Line is extending its suspension of operations through May 11 and will keep its Sunshine pleasure ship docked at Columbus Street Terminal in downtown Charleston until then, the company said Monday.

"We remain committed to our return to service and will use this time to continue to build additional processes, protocols and resources to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the destinations we serve," the cruise line said in a statement.

About 1,100 crew members are staying on board the Sunshine, which has been docked at the State Ports Authority's Columbus Street Terminal since March 16 when COVID-19 fears shut down the global cruise industry. Carnival said it's possible some of those crew members might be able to return home in coming days.

"Just like they have always taken care of our guests, we are working diligently to continue to take care of them and get them home where possible," Carnival said of its crew members.

The SPA said any crew departures will be done in coordination with U.S. authorities and with the cruise line providing transportation from the ship directly to a designated airport.

"Carnival will continue its practice of taking daily temperatures for all crew, encouraging social distancing and keeping all ship crew on board, except in the event of a medical emergency, which would be coordinated with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and local authorities," the maritime agency said in a statement. "The crew have been on board for more than 14 days and remain healthy."

Carnival will also continue its practice of periodically sailing out of Charleston Harbor to dispose of gray water from things like baths, kitchen appliances and washing machines. The vessel last sailed offshore on Sunday.

The voluntary suspension of cruises was made as public officials try to manage COVID-19's impact on the world's health and economy.

"Given the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the CDC's guidance with regard to cruise ships, we believe this extended suspension of operations is a necessary step in protecting the health of our city and citizens," said Shannon Scaff, emergency manager for the city of Charleston.

Carnival's offices in the Miami area remain closed and the company has created a website to update passengers about cruise cancellations.

President Donald Trump requested cruise lines cease operations on March 13 while the Sunshine was en route to the Bahamas. The ship returned to Union Pier in Charleston on March 16 and let 2,441 passengers depart before repositioning to Columbus Street Terminal.

Neither the city nor the authority are responsible for monitoring cruise ships that visit Charleston. That job falls to the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Patrol. A Carnival spokesman told The Post and Courier on Friday that there have been no medical or security issues since the ship docked at the Columbus Street Terminal. Any crew member exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 must be reported to the Coast Guard, according to a federal bulletin.

The Sunshine operates year-round from Charleston, offering cruises to the Caribbean. Charleston hosted 262,776 passengers from the Sunshine and other pleasure ships making ports of call in 2019.