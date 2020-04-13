Carnival extends cruise hiatus again at Charleston, US ports

Carnival Cruise Line, which halted cruises from the Port of Charleston and other U.S. destinations last month due to COVID-19, said its Sunshine and other ships won't sail again until at least June 27 as the coronavirus continues to take a toll on the industry.
The announcement Monday is the second time the cruise line has extended its hiatus from operations. Carnival initially said it would resume cruises in mid-April but extended that date to May 11 as COVID-19 spread throughout the United States.
"Carnival Cruise Line shares the global priorities of health and safety for all," the company said in announcing its latest target date to resume operations. "We will use this extended pause to continue to take care of the crew that remains on board and continue to bring non-essential crew home. We are actively engaged with the industry and our stakeholders on additional protocols that we will be implementing when we resume service."
The 3,002-passenger Sunshine has been docked at Columbus Street Terminal in downtown Charleston since the pleasure ship returned from a cruise to the Bahamas on March 16. About 1,100 crew members have stayed aboard the ship during the hiatus, although Carnival said some might be allowed to return to their homes. Carnival said no crew members have displayed coronavirus symptoms and their health is being monitored.
"Carnival will continue its practice of taking daily temperatures for all crew, encouraging social distancing and keeping all ship crew on board, except in the event of a medical emergency, which would be coordinated with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and local authorities," the State Ports Authority, which owns and operates the Port of Charleston, said in a statement.
The Sunshine will also continue its practice of periodically sailing out of Charleston Harbor to dispose of gray water from things like baths, kitchen appliances and washing machines.
The coronavirus crisis has been devastating for Carnival's finances. In a first-quarter report filed this month, the cruise line said it has no way to estimate the total impact "because we have never previously experienced a complete cessation of our cruising operations." Carnival recently maxed out a $3 billion line of credit and this month sold an 8.2 percent stake in the company at a bargain price to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The Saudi government bought into Carnival as the cruise line's stock had plunged more than 80 percent.
It's not clear how the public will respond to cruising once the COVID-19 crisis is over. Carnival said in a regulatory filing that nearly half of customers whose cruises were canceled have accepted vouchers for future trips in lieu of having their deposits returned. But the cruise line admits its future is uncertain and is offering steep discounts — as low as $50 per person, per day — to lure future passengers.
Despite its financial issues, Carnival told the Securities and Exchange Commission it is committed to paying a $20 million fine levied against the company last year for pollution violations.
The ports authority is also taking a hit from the cruise shutdown. The industry accounts for about 5 percent of the authority's annual operating revenues. Charleston hosted 262,776 passengers from the Sunshine and other pleasure ships making ports of call in 2019.