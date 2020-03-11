Caretakers of SC's elderly prepare for high risk of coronavirus as disease spreads

With coronavirus creating huge risks to the aging population, the homes and communities that care for them in South Carolina are moving to block the virus' arrival inside.

Among the nine people in South Carolina who have tested positive for coronavirus, none are residents of a long-term care facility, the state health department said. Two of the cases have been confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta; the other seven await official confirmation.

No one living at a long-term care facility is being monitored for the flu-like virus.

But given the much higher fatality rate for people 80 and older, the state's nursing homes, hospice centers and assisted living sites are readying for possible infection. Eighteen people died at a Washington state nursing home after an outbreak there.

The formula for keeping coronavirus out is in infection control, something all facilities already do.

At Bishop Gadsden on James Island, people in memory care and skilled nursing rooms are quarantined, said Kimberly Borts, director of charitable giving and communications. That has been a regular practice during the seasonal flu, too, Borts said.

Bishop Gadsden is taking temperatures of visitors at its entrance, a new measure put in place with rising concern. Borts said residents are supportive that the retirement community is taking the disease seriously. The event was declared a pandemic Wednesday by the World Health Organization.

"This is the new normal for a period of time," she said. "They're very happy with the proactive response."

Across South Carolina, more than 40,000 beds are available in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospice centers, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A spokeswoman for DHEC said the agency has passed along guidance from the federal government to the state's long-term care providers.

Nursing homes and other long-term care should be checking visitors at the door for travel history, symptoms of a respiratory illness and contact with COVID-19 patients. On Tuesday, industry leaders suggested taking further steps. The American Health Care Association said long-term care sites should discourage visits altogether.

Facilities' guidance is varying.

At Roper Hospice Cottage, a hospice care center in Mount Pleasant, visitors without symptoms of respiratory illness are still welcome. The option to curtail visits altogether is on the table, however.

"I hope that it doesn't come to that, but it's a possibility," said Bonnie Mello, director of home care services for Roper St. Francis.

The center has two isolation rooms that can be used if anyone becomes sick. Medical staff at the cottage are equipped to care for patients who become sick, Mello said.

Mello's team of roughly 200 employees is conserving protective gear like face shields and masks. Surplus supplies have been locked up.

The team also cares for about 650 home health patients. It is harder to control who is coming and going from homes, Mello said, but the same rules of infection control apply.

Dr. Mark Newbrough, a geriatric specialist with the Medical University of South Carolina, said people living in long-term care facilities are at the highest risk of anyone for severe illness and death. While some families may consider moving their loved ones, he said, many need to stay in place due to their health and financial circumstances.

"This means that a large number of these older adults will have to weather this public health event where they are currently living," he said.

Federal health officials are recommending against moving people from long-term care centers because it can be risky for their health.

Debbi Politano's 91-year-old mother lives at Brookdale, an assisted living facility in West Ashley. Politano said Brookdale has said they must be notified immediately if visitors have traveled outside the country, and have cut back on community outings.

Politano's mother has congestive heart failure; a COVID-19 diagnosis could pose a serious risk to her health.

Politano said the community may be the safest place for her mother, however. She has been happy with Brookdale. But Politano is concerned that visitation could be cut off entirely if more cases are introduced in Charleston.

"I would not be happy if I wasn't able to see her," she said.

Brookdale Senior Living, which operates 12 assisted living communities in South Carolina, has not reported a case in any of its facilities around the country.

"If a confirmed case were to occur, we would continue to act in full compliance with the CDC, local and state health authorities," a spokeswoman for Brookdale said in a statement.