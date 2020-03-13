Candidate filing opens at noon Monday for SC 2020 elections despite coronavirus

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the start of South Carolina's 2020 election season is charging ahead as scheduled next week when the two-week candidate filing period opens at noon Monday.

Chris Whitmire, spokesman for the S.C. Election Commission, said South Carolina election law mandates that state and county elections offices carry out business as usual, even though that includes making candidates fill out paperwork in-person at a time when health professionals are cautioning people to limit their travel and social interactions.

"We just have to deal with whatever the situation is, whether it's a hurricane, or a flood or a pandemic. We are required by law to provide these services which are essential to our way of life and our democracy," Whitmire said.

Candidates wanting to run for state, local and federal offices, including seats in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, will have until noon March 30 to get their paperwork and filing fees submitted.

Candidates filing for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and state solicitor must file at the S.C. Election Commission, 1122 Lady St., Suite 500, in Columbia.

All 124 seats in the state House of Representatives are up this year, along with the 46 seats in the state Senate. Those candidates have the option of filing in at the S.C. Election Commission or with the county election office of residence.

Persons running for positions that are countywide or less are required to file their paperwork with the their county election office in their county of residence.

Whitmire said it would take legislative action to enact a change in how candidate filing works in the state. Before 2014, candidates had to file their paperwork with their respective political parties. After 2014, candidate filing was moved to be handled by state and county election offices.

"But it was always an in-person process," he said, noting that the tradition simply continued.

If a candidate is sick or adverse to filing in-person at this time, Whitmire said they do have a legal alternative. They can fill out their paperwork in front of a notary, get it notarized and can then send a person to file the paperwork at the appropraite office in their place.

In 2016, the last presidential election year, Whitmire said roughly 1,000 candidates filed to run for office. Approximately one-third of candidates filed paperwork on the first day. By the third day, he said, more than half of the candidates had filed.

Whitmire confirmed that the state election commission has been in touch with Gov. Henry McMaster's office about the candidate filing period.

In the meantime, Whitmire said county and state election officials are encouraged to make sure they are providing people with sanitary filing conditions, complete with hand-sanitizers and encouraging staff to wipe down surfaces frequently.