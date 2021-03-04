You are the owner of this article.
top story

Can you sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in SC? Find out with this tool.

Virus Outbreak Vaccine

This Dec. 2, 2020, photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

 File photo

South Carolina will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 2.7 million additional people on March 8, as the state progresses into Phase 1B of its coronavirus vaccination rollout.

Do you qualify for an appointment? Find out in just five questions.

