Can SC hospitals handle a spike in coronavirus cases?

A surge in coronavirus cases in South Carolina could overwhelm the state’s hospitals, spawning a shortage of beds and vital equipment needed for treatment, a Post and Courier analysis found.

A crush of new cases would put intense pressure on the availability of ventilators — machines that help vulnerable patients breathe while their lungs fend off a viral attack.

It would also lead to a shortage of intensive care units and sterile masks and gowns. If the number of cases spike as they have in other countries, such as Italy, hospitals in South Carolina simply won’t have enough beds to house ailing patients.

South Carolina has about 12,000 hospital beds, records from the state's public health agency show. On average, some 60 percent or about 7,000 of these beds already are filled.

But in a typical pandemic, about 12 percent of those who contract a new influenza would need to be hospitalized, according to models developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In South Carolina, that means about 9,000 people would suddenly need hospital beds. And that estimate assumes that 15 percent of the state contracts the bug — a mild infectious disease event.

A more severe pandemic, one that affects a third of the state's residents, would cause more chaos. The CDC models estimate more than 20,000 hospital beds would be needed.

States across the nation face similarly dire scenarios. A USA TODAY analysis showed that nearly six ill patients could compete for every existing hospital bed — or worse, since many beds already would be taken by patients with other ailments.

COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, can cause fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most people have mild symptoms, but some have developed severe conditions that can be fatal.

Public health experts say states should be bracing for a big jump in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks as the novel infectious disease continues its march across the nation and improved testing reveals the true extent of its reach. Millions could potentially be infected, though many people likely will not require hospitalization.

Yet, managing this surge will be a breathtaking challenge for politicians and healthcare providers. Reducing the number of cases in the initial stages of the outbreak can flatten the curve of this surge, and it's precisely for this reason that experts have been calling for dramatic actions to close schools and cancel large public gatherings.

Preparing for pandemic

South Carolina officials have stressed that the state has been prepared for weeks to combat the virus and contain its spread.

But some hospitals are already expressing concern over a potential shortage of essential gear, such as respirator masks and sterile gowns.

And the state's total of presumed or confirmed cases of the virus remains just a fraction of what some other states are experiencing, suggesting the worst has yet to come.

The state's infectious disease plan said pandemics can easily affect 30 to 40 percent of the population. It predicts that an influenza pandemic will cause shortages in diagnostic supplies and that "the number of hospital beds and the level of mortuary services" will "be inadequate."

South Carolina’s situation mirrors the nation’s capacity to manage a pandemic surge. Public health officials estimate the United States has about 45,000 intensive care unit beds but would need about 200,000 in an outbreak similar to ones in the past.

It's difficult to quantify the readiness of the state's hospitals and their inventories of specialized rooms and equipment. DHEC doesn't track equipment with that level of specificity. They can't say, for example, how many ventilators each hospital has on hand.

The Post and Courier contacted every hospital system in the state Friday and asked detailed questions about their capacity to handle such a surge. Some responded with a frank accounting of resources; others flatly refused to discuss their capabilities.

Prisma Health owns a quarter of the general hospital beds in the state. A spokeswoman said the system did not have the information the newspaper asked for available.

But Dr. Steve Shelton, medical director for emergency management, said the system is well prepared. Contingency plans are in place. For example, staff have a special vacuum that can create a negative pressure room should a hospital require more. A negative pressure room keeps germs from spreading to other areas, preventing cross-contamination.

"We have the ability to expand and contract if necessary," he said.

Patients with severe cases at one of the system's community hospitals may need to be transferred to either the Greenville Memorial, Richland Memorial hospital or Medical University of South Carolina.

Disparities in resources

Hospitals in less populated regions of the state may have less flexibility, as disparities in resources exist between rural areas and the state's urban centers.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare, which operates four hospitals in the Lowcountry, has 64 ICU beds, 50 ventilators, three lung bypass machines and 50 negative pressure rooms spread across its health system.

Also in the greater Charleston area, HCA Healthcare has 44 ICU beds, 38 ventilators, two lung bypass machines and 13 negative pressure rooms at its Trident, Summerville and Colleton medical centers.

By comparison, Carolina Regional Medical Center, in rural Darlington County, has 12 ICU beds, 10 ventilators, no bypass machine and nine negative pressure rooms. And in the Upstate, Abbeville Area Medical Center has just six intensive care unit beds and two acute-care ventilators.

Amid these varying levels of equipment and hospital beds, hospitals are preparing for a surge of cases.

Some, including Lexington Medical Center, are erecting tents to triage potentially ill patients and isolate them from the general hospital setting where others might be infected. All have emergency plans, as well, to employ other measures in the event of an outbreak.

Trident Medical Center in North Charleston, for instance, can transform clinical areas into containment wings for infected patients if a large influx of people show up with the virus, said Dr. Lee Biggs, Trident’s chief medical officer.

Still, juggling patient placements can only do so much to make up for a widespread shortage of beds, if that materializes.

Hospitals across the country also have been wrestling with a serious shortage of surgical gowns and masks. The emergence of COVID-19 came at the same time a major manufacturer recalled 7.7 million surgical gowns.

MUSC has been among those hunting for more gowns and N95 respirator masks, which are more robust than simple surgical masks, to meet long-term needs.

Roper St. Francis said it has an adequate supply of masks, gloves and gowns on hand for now, but staff are trying to gather more to build up reserves. Trident Health said it has plenty of those items on hand.

But Biggs indicated they began sequestering and tracking masks after noticing they were disappearing in sizable quantities from flu stations around the hospital as the coronavirus advanced across the country.

Dr. Shane Purcell, an independent primary care physician in Anderson, said his team lacks the masks and protective gowns needed to take samples from patients to send to labs for testing.

If someone at the practice fell ill, they would have to consider closing for several days.

"We would be putting our staff and ourselves at risk," Purcell said.

He wants to avoid sending people to the emergency department, given the strain that would put on hospitals.

Jennifer Hawes contributed to this report.