Camps held by Khris Middleton, Robert Quinn, others nixed by coronavirus

Around this time of year, about 1,500 kids across the Charleston area are usually gearing up for annual training camps hosted by some of the Lowcountry's best professional athletes.

Guys like NBA All-Star Khris Middleton, a Porter-Gaud alum, and NFL star Robert Quinn, a graduate of Fort Dorchester, spend parts of their summer teaching important parts of their respective games to local youth.

But with the coronavirus still a huge threat, the pro athletes are putting safety first and decided to cancel this year's camps.

Khris Middleton Basketball

The camp was headed toward its ninth year of teaching Charleston-area kids. Each summer, Middleton, a two-time all-star with the Milwaukee Bucks, puts on two, two-day camps at Porter-Gaud, with each one drawing more than 100 kids.

John Pearson, Middleton’s former coach at the high school, said it was in the best interest of everyone to cancel this year’s event. He said COVID-19 is still too dangerous for large groups of people.

Plus, the NBA season could start back up next month, which means Middleton, 28, wouldn’t be able to attend. His focus would be on competing for an NBA championship.

“Khris likes to be there to interact with the kids," Pearson said. “That’s a big part of it for him and for those who look forward to seeing him. But there’s just so much uncertainty right now, so this was the best choice for everyone."

The Bucks have the best record in the NBA at 53-12. Middleton has been a huge part of that success, averaging 21.1 points per game, with 6.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Lowcountry Football and Cheer

Robert Quinn and Carlos Dunlap, two former stars at Fort Dorchester, were also expected to host their ninth annual camp this summer.

About 400 kids registered for their camp last summer, and the North Charleston natives were hoping for the same turnout this year.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made planning, preparation, and logistics for the camp impossible,” camp officials wrote in a statement. “The safety and well-being of our community remains our top priority.”

Quinn, a 30-year-old and two-time Pro Bowler, is heading into his 10th NFL season and recently signed a contract with the Chicago Bears. Last season, as a defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, he forced two fumbles, posted 11.5 sacks, and recorded 34 tackles.

Dunlap, 31, is also a defensive end who has made two Pro Bowls. He’s heading into his 11th season, all with the Cincinnati Bengals. Last year, Dunlap forced two fumbles, and recorded nine sacks and 63 tackles.

Ellington Elite Youth Camp

Cousins Bruce and Andre Ellington, two NFL players who attended Berkeley High in Moncks Corner, were gearing up for their seventh annual camp at the high school.

The event usually sees upwards of 600 kids and is one of the ways they like to give back to the rural part of the region where they honed their skills.

It's best to wait until things calm down, especially with the camp attracting a large number of participants and spectators each year, the two explained.

Both Ellingtons are NFL free agents. Bruce Ellington, 28, has played five NFL seasons as a receiver and last saw the field in 2018 when he played for the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.

Andre Ellington, a 31-year-old running back, played six years and was last with the Texans in 2017.

Roddy White Camp

Retired NFL star and James Island native Roddy White could not be reached for comment on whether he would host his annual camp.

White, a four-time Pro Bowl receiver who played all 11 seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, hosted his 10th annual camp last year. The event saw at least 250 kids.