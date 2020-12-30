By 2020's end, SC has the doses of vaccine it hoped for. Less than a third have been given.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses South Carolina's received by month's end are almost on par with expectations, but far fewer people than hoped have gotten a shot to the arm, information from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control shows.

As of Tuesday, South Carolina had received about 197,000 doses combined of the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, just a little less than DHEC's expectation of between 200,000 and 300,000 by the end of the year. But in the first weeks of the state's largest-ever vaccination effort, only about 31 percent of the doses shipped here were administered.

DHEC says that vaccination rate compares favorably to roughly 19 percent nationwide, according to data updated Monday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a statement Wednesday, Dr. Linda Bell, the state's top epidemiologist, said the numbers of people vaccinated are increasing each week.

"Our overarching goal is to prevent further loss of life to this deadly virus, and with our state’s irreplaceable front-line medical workers and vulnerable nursing home and long-term care facility residents and staff receiving vaccine, we are well on our way to meeting that goal," she said.

Even so, the results have caused some South Carolina lawmakers to raise alarm bells about the rate of vaccination, saying they had hoped to see more shots given by the end of the year.

Sen. Marlon Kimpson questioned why more people haven’t been vaccinated. If the front-line medical workers eligible for vaccination in this first phase don’t want it or can’t dole it out quickly for some unexplained reason, the state needs to broaden eligibility to the people eagerly waiting, said the Charleston Democrat.

"We’re a state in crisis with the highest numbers since the pandemic began," he said. With people disregarding pleas to wear masks and socially distance, he said, "our only saving grace at this point is the vaccine." Constituents are calling and asking when they can get their shots.

"If people don’t want the vaccine in the top-tier groups, we need to move to the lower-tier groups and give it to them," he said. "I’m not at a point to mandate vaccines, but I am at a point to say, ‘Let’s move to the people who do want it.'"

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said there’s frustration on both sides of the political aisle.

“When you read those numbers, I don’t know how you can be anything other than frustrated,” he said, calling it another case of leadership failure and reflective of why he and other legislators have been concerned by DHEC’s vacancy at the top.

“There may be a very good reason, but there’s no communication,” he said. “There needs to be clearer communication on the process so people understand. If you’re not straight with them, they start speculating and you get extreme frustration.”

Kimpson criticized the state’s health agency as not "acting like this is a crisis." The shots should be given around the clock, at locations staffed continuously until they’re out. Instead, at this rate, “we’re going to be having the same conversation this time next year,” he said.

If the situation doesn’t drastically improve, he said, the Legislature should move swiftly when it returns in two weeks to override DHEC’s protocol on eligibility "and give the vaccine to the people who want them," adding it appears the state was not prepared.

Massey said he doesn’t agree with opening up eligibility to all, as that will mean the people who most need it could get pushed to the back of the line.

“It makes sense to me that there ought to be a priority because there are people more often exposed, like health care workers, and people at higher risk, like nursing home residents and the elderly,” Massey said. “We need to arrive at a priority and I thought we’d done that.”

South Carolina has a long path ahead to vaccinating enough people to eradicate the disease.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told the New York Times in a recent interview somewhere between 70 to 90 percent of the population will need to get vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity, a target that has been revised upwards since the release of vaccines proven to be 95 percent effective.

By the end of the year, fewer than 1 percent of the South Carolina population was inoculated. Still, the authorization of two vaccines before the end of 2020 outstripped any expectations set in March.

At Roper St. Francis, a nonprofit health system with four hospitals in the Lowcountry, roughly two-thirds of the vaccines that arrived have been given. Numbers change continuously, with another package of 2,925 doses arriving at the hospital yesterday. Shipments have been coming consistently enough that the health system opened its vaccination events to all employees, a spokesman said. Roper St. Francis is also vaccinating paramedics.

Generally speaking, in these early weeks the Moderna vaccine is going to nursing homes and the Pfizer vaccine is going to hospitals in South Carolina.

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center is an exception. Dr. Chris Blasy, chief medical officer at the veterans' hospital in downtown Charleston, said the center received shipments of the Moderna vaccine last Tuesday. It is going to any employee who has the potential for exposure. That includes staff who clean patient rooms, police and food services employees as well as those who fill traditional health care roles.

Public health authorities have given hospitals leeway in determining who should fit in to the first phase of vaccinations, referred to as phase 1a. A spokesman for the S.C. Hospital Association said a good estimate of the number of people in phase 1a in the state would be too hard to discern.

By Wednesday morning, the VA medical center had passed the 1,000 mark of doses given. A spokeswoman for the hospital declined to say how many doses have been delivered, but stated "we are efficiently administering what we’ve been given in this first allotment." When the vaccine becomes available to the wider public, Blasy predicted demand for the vaccine among the veteran population will be very high.

"Speed will depend on the supply, as well as how the community as a whole perceives it," he said.

Massey said he doubted large numbers of front-line health care workers are declining to be vaccinated, given the severity of COVID-19 case numbers in South Carolina.

“There won’t be a lot of refusal from people who are seeing hospitals at full capacity, because they see daily the impact,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going on. I just know it doesn’t appear to be right and the lack of communication makes it even more concerning.”