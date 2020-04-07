Bustling Charleston area streets and venues eerily quiet amid coronavirus restrictions

The global pandemic has nearly shut down one of South Carolina's leading industries: Tourism.

About $24 billion a year normally flows into hotels, restaurants and other businesses dependent on visitors to the state's attractions. But the coronavirus outbreak has hit the industry hard.

Many restaurants and bars have closed, with some trying to remain open by offering take-out. Downtown Charleston streets and sidewalks that are normally filled are now largely empty.

Theaters, performance halls and sports venues have gone dormant with some of the area's biggest events postponed or canceled. The 17-day international arts festival Spoleto Festival USA that was to begin in May will not open its curtains.

The nearly 30,000 runners and walkers in the 42nd Cooper River Bridge Run did not flow over the iconic landmark this April as planned. For now, the race has been reset for Aug. 1, marking the first time the event has not gone on as scheduled.

These images of familiar places are a stark reminder of how devastating COVID-19 has been to our economy and our sense of community.