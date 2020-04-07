We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Bustling Charleston area streets and venues eerily quiet amid coronavirus restrictions

The global pandemic has nearly shut down one of South Carolina's leading industries: Tourism.

About $24 billion a year normally flows into hotels, restaurants and other businesses dependent on visitors to the state's attractions. But the coronavirus outbreak has hit the industry hard. 

Many restaurants and bars have closed, with some trying to remain open by offering take-out. Downtown Charleston streets and sidewalks that are normally filled are now largely empty. 

Theaters, performance halls and sports venues have gone dormant with some of the area's biggest events postponed or canceled. The 17-day international arts festival Spoleto Festival USA that was to begin in May will not open its curtains.

The nearly 30,000 runners and walkers in the 42nd Cooper River Bridge Run did not flow over the iconic landmark this April as planned. For now, the race has been reset for Aug. 1, marking the first time the event has not gone on as scheduled.

These images of familiar places are a stark reminder of how devastating COVID-19 has been to our economy and our sense of community.   

Lower King Street's hotels, shops and offices normally bustle with activity crowding the street and sidewalk in Charleston. A view from the Belmond Charleston Place hotel shows a starkly different scene after outbreak restrictions were announced. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
During the day and into the night, sidewalks along Upper King Street are usually bustling and parking spaces hard to come by. Traffic including bike taxis and ride-share drivers hustle patrons to and from the restaurant and bar filled district. Some restaurants are trying to remain open, offering take-out only, but thousands of food and beverage workers have been laid off. The street is dramatically quieter than usual. Matthew Fortner/Staff
The barstools of Uptown Social in downtown Charleston rest on the counter. Matthew Fortner/Staff
A computer atop a makeshift stand using a cardboard box and audiovisual cart captures a livestream of Pastor Eric Childers delivering a sermon to empty pews at St. Matthew's Church in Charleston. Parishioners watch from home as coronavirus restrictions have left the Holy City's churches empty on Sunday mornings. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
The Charleston City Market has been closed since March 19. The historic market is typically filled with shoppers and vendors offering art, crafts, food and souvenirs through the day and even some nights. Matthew Fortner/Staff
"LUV" is spelled out using the lights from rooms inside the Charleston Marriott along Lockwood Boulevard on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Charleston. A number of hotels from small boutique to chains have temporarily closed. Charleston's peninsula has seen the sharpest drop in occupancy. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
The grand staircase lobby of the Belmond Charleston Place hotel, a popular location for tourists in the city, sits in silence. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
With the water cut off, Charleston's popular Pineapple Fountain at Waterfront Park is strangely quiet. Charleston's city parks were closed due to coronavirus concerns. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Like other area event spaces closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Charleston Music Hall is silent with shows postponed or canceled. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Tables during lunchtime sit empty at Meeting Street Eats. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Folly Beach pier is closed to the public due to the coronavirus. Lauren Petracca/Staff
The normally busy lawn and cistern at the College of Charleston remain empty of students. Classes have been canceled and students sent home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Brad Nettles/ Staff
The barracks at The Citadel are empty as cadets are furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Micah Rappa takes advantage of an empty parking garage near Marion Square. The Francis Marion Hotel, adjacent to the garage, has shut it doors at least until April 9. The temporary closure of many Charleston's businesses and coronavirus restrictions keeping most people at home have left even its busiest areas relatively empty. Lauren Petracca/Staff
The Apple Store is usually one of the busiest retail locations in downtown Charleston. Once packed with customers, the store has been empty since Apple closed stores nationwide on March 14. Matthew Fortner/Staff
Merchandise has been removed from the shelves of Louis Vuitton in Charleston. Shops along King Street have started to close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
Kendra Scott Jewelry has boarded its windows after closing March 16. The market area along King Street has slowed as residents take precautions against the coronavirus. Gavin McIntyre/Staff
A lone worker carries a mop through the stands at the North Charleston Coliseum, home of the South Carolina Stingrays. The hockey team's successful season under new ownership was cut short due to the coronavirus. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff
April usually brings thousands of visitors each day through Charleston International Airport, but it’s eerily quiet during the coronavirus pandemic as most people have stopped flying and airlines have slashed service. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Chairs cover the tables as lunch service begins in the food court of Northwoods Mall in North Charleston. The food court is now temporarily closed as Northwoods Mall closed on Sunday, April 5, until further notice, in accordance with Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Paul Burdick Jr. changes the sign on the American Theater in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 

