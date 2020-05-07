Business groups want protection from coronavirus lawsuits for SC employers

Dozens of business groups are calling on federal legislators to protect employers from legal liability if workers develop COVID-19 after returning to the workplace.

Led by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, groups representing manufacturers, truckers, retailers and others say efforts to restart the state's economy are threatened by the risk of employers "becoming the targets of coronavirus-related lawsuits," according to an open letter to the state's senators and representatives.

"As representatives of thousands of employers and professionals in South Carolina, we ask you to support legislation to ensure that such litigation does not derail our state’s recovery," the letter states, adding "employers and professionals doing their best to control the spread of this disease with the limited guidance available deserve legal protection."

The groups are asking for a law that would shield employers from lawsuits if they follow federal and state guidelines for ensuring a safe workplace. The suggested legislation would not protect so-called "bad actors" that operate "in reckless or intentional disregard of available guidance on reducing the spread of coronavirus," according to the letter.

"Businesses want to keep their employees and customers safe; those businesses doing the right thing and following guidelines need protection from being sued," said Ted Pitts, president and CEO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce. "We will not get the economy fully reopened and back on track without reasonable protections."

Rep. Joe Cunningham, a Democrat from Charleston, said he would support such a measure.

"Congress and state legislatures can and should take steps to remove reasonable liabilities from companies, so long as these businesses take all the steps necessary to keep infected employees and customers away, and keep their workplace as safe as possible," said Cunningham, who represents the state's 1st District in Congress.

"But we should not incentivize reckless behavior or give a free pass to employers who take risks with the health and safety of their employees or the public," Cunningham said. "An incremental reopening approach with clear benchmarks set by public health officials is the best way to ensure that businesses are taking the proper steps to keep their employees and customers safe, and consumers have the confidence they need to fully participate in the economy."

The Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham, will hold a hearing Tuesday to discuss legal liability issues related to COVID-19. A spokesman for Graham, a Republican, said the senator won't have any comment until after that hearing.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a Republican, did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

While employers have a legal duty to provide a safe workplace, and most will be following state and federal guidelines to protect against COVID-19 — such as extra cleaning procedures, social distancing and providing face masks for workers — labor experts say the coronavirus likely doesn’t present any more potential for liability than other illnesses, such as the flu.

The state's employers are already largely protected by workers’ compensation laws, which force nearly all workplace injury and sickness claims to be tried by a commission rather than in civil court, according to Michael Carrouth, an employment lawyer with Fisher & Phillips in Columbia.

Allan Holmes, an employment lawyer with Gibbs & Holmes in Charleston, said "it is a mistake to be unguardedly optimistic about the legal consequences" of employees returning to work.

"We are counseling the employers we represent to exercise considerable caution with reopening and recall, and only do so after extensive planning and implementation of appropriate guidelines and processes," Holmes said.

While he agrees employees who claim they got COVID-19 in the workplace will face "evidentiary difficulties," Holmes said such claims "will have a higher likelihood of success where the employer ignores appropriate safety guidelines, and increases the likelihood that the illness is work related."

In addition to the state groups, local chambers of commerce from Charleston, Summerville, Mount Pleasant and Berkeley County are among those that signed the letter.