Business, government leaders in tri-county area plan how to reopen economy

Business and government leaders in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are collaborating on a strategy to restart the regional economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new initiative is officially known as reIGNITE and is being led by One Region, a group made up of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Charleston Regional Development Alliance.

The purpose of the effort, according to a press release, is to leverage the "expertise from business, healthcare, nonprofit, and government sectors to create a coordinated, science-based plan to restore the local economy."

One of the main goals is to develop and share industry-specific guidance on how and when to safely reopen economic sectors and individual companies.

The regional economy in the three counties has been battered by the coronavirus and corresponding health restrictions. Restaurants, hotels, factories and other businesses have had to shut down amid the crisis, and many of those companies were forced to lay off thousands of employees.

Leaders of the effort plan to coordinate with experts at the Medical University of South Carolina, Roper St. Francis and Trident Health System to ensure that reopening businesses does not "set back progress made from current social distancing and stay-at-home orders."

“Our economy needs to reopen and reopen safely. I have every confidence that aligning and working together as One Region is the right approach for reigniting our regional economy and ensuring employers and employees have the consistent guidelines and confidence they need to safely get back to work,” said Hank Taylor, chairman of One Region.

At the state level, Gov. Henry McMaster has already convened government and business officials from all over South Carolina. They are trying to sort through many of the same issues with the economy and public health.

Taylor and the other leaders of reIgnite said they will work closely with the group of professionals that McMaster has gathered in Columbia.

The group is already coordinating with elected leaders from all over the three counties, including mayors and county council members.

“Finding a safe, responsible path to reopening our economy is, and must be, a shared responsibility, with the medical community, government, business and private citizens all working together toward that common goal," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said in a provided statement.

Ron Mitchum, executive director of the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments, said it was essential for companies and elected leaders to work together. He also emphasized the input the group will be receiving from the region's hospitals.

“Working collaboratively, especially when facing the biggest challenges, has long been a hallmark of our three-county region," Mitchum said in a provided statement. "The collective efforts and resolve of the public and private sectors, informed by guidance from some of the country’s most respected medical officials, place us in a position of strength as we undertake the considerable task of returning to our best.”

The group's plan for the first phase of reopening the economy will be publicly available in the next two weeks, the group said.