'Bummed': Locals react to cancellation of Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH — The Carolina Country Music Fest, which drew tens of thousands of people to the shores of Myrtle Beach and pumped between $10 million and $12 million into the Myrtle Beach economy, was canceled Tuesday due to the coronavirus.
“We were hoping we would be able to put the event on in September, but with the health of CCMF’ers and the safety of the public, the vendors, the staff and everybody involved, we think it would be best if CCMF would be pushed back to 2021,” said Bob Durkin, promoter of the event, who addressed the Myrtle Beach City Council Tuesday. “It’s unfortunate we won’t have a CCMF this year.”
Country artists like Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Jake Owen and Eric Church were set to headline the event in June, but Durkin and his crew announced in April that it was being rescheduled to September. Durkin said Tuesday that his company worked with event partners that span across both Carolinas for the past six weeks to secure the same lineup and many of the same accommodations offerings for June 10-13, 2021.
Fans who bought tickets to the 2020 CCMF will have their tickets rollover into 2021, will be allowed in the 2021 fest a half hour earlier than usual, will have $20 preloaded on their wristbands and will be eligible for a number of prizes, including the coveted meet-and-greets with artists.
Those interested in a refund need to fill out a form at https://carolinacountrymusicfest.com/2020-refund-requests/.
“I am bummed that I could not make it this year to the Carolina Country Music Fest, and I know y’all are, too,” said country artist Jake Owen in a video recording posted on the CCMF Facebook page. “But we’re keeping everybody safe, and we’re making sure to make the vow to come back next year, 2021…”
The festival drew thousands of fans from throughout the Carolinas and along the eastern seaboard, including superfans Krystal and Robbie Giddens, of Maxton, N.C. The couple has been to all five previous concerts, and even went as far as tattoo matching “CCMF’R for Life” on each of their shoulder blades.
“It was kind of not a shock,” said Krystal Giddens, who said she and her husband had Main Stage VIP tickets to this year’s show. “We were hoping somehow they would pull it off and the governor would OK 25- to 30,000 people in Myrtle Beach. I guess it was like a Hail Mary for us. It wasn’t really a surprise. It would have been more of a surprise if it actually really happened.”
Giddens said the two will have to figure out something else to do that weekend because it’s their anniversary weekend. She said she was impressed by CCMF’s incentives for next year.
“I think that was really awesome of them,” Giddens said. “Putting $20 for everybody who’s holding a ticket, I mean they didn’t have to do that. We’re going regardless. But that’s a nice perk.”
For the past five years, the concert has kicked off summer for beachgoers much like the Sun Fun Festival used to in previous years. On major nights, the concert drew upwards of 30,000 people to the former site of the Pavilion theme park at Ninth and Kings Highway with acts like Florida Georgia Line, Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban.
Giddens and her husband have met Big Kenny of Big & Rich and Parmalee at venues near the CCMF concert. The two often frequent businesses around the old Pavilion lot at 9th and Ocean Boulevard, where CCMF usually has its concert.
“We always start out at Hurricanes and get a good daiquiri, and then a bite to eat,” she said. “Then The Bowery has bands playing all day long, so that’s a good hang out spot. A lot of us meet up there before we go to the concert. Drink a few cheap beers before heading into the festival.”
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said she feels for the business owners and workers, and the impact it will have on them, but canceling the fest was necessary.
“I know this was not an easy decision for the organizers of CCMF to make, but I do believe it was the right decision for this community, for their organization and for the artists,” Bethune said. “It’s sad to see, especially for the business community, but I’m very pleased with the plan they presented (Tuesday), especially with the refunds and the incentive program. I hope that it comes back bigger and better next year.”
And that is precisely what Durkin is hoping for, as well.
“I think (2021) will be our best year yet. The fact that we were able to move that lineup, I think, is going to bring 2021 to hopefully the best CCMF yet.”