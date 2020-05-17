Brinson: This isn't the first public health scare for many of us

It’s not easy being a governor these days. Some are showing sharp and reflective resolve and empathetic leadership. Others seem confused and guided by dictates of political obsequiousness flowing from on-high.
But they all share one common reality: Their scorecards of leadership and performance will be measured in sickness and death. And how safely, not how quickly, society returns to its revised formats of function.
In this crisis, governors can neither run nor hide.
Let’s give Henry McMaster a nice grade, thus far. Our governor seems to be listening carefully to experts, and cautiously plodding through the renewals of economic and social operations. And Tuesday, while testifying before a U.S. Senate committee, Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s leading public health expert, declared South Carolina’s performance has been impressive and effective.
“You have put things in place that I think would optimize your capability of reopening,” Fauci said in an exchange with Sen. Tim Scott. He added that our state’s response is one he would “almost want to clone.”
That is a heady appraisal from the pint-size doctor with a 10-gallon persona defined by transparency and credibility.
So, good work, governor. And good work, us. Our new abnormals are maddening generators of frustration and impatience even as we continue to dance with Mother Nature’s pitchfork virus.
This is not the first public health upset for many of us old codgers. In the summer of 1953, our parents were anxious about the freshening renewal of the polio epidemic. Several of our friends and one family member had been crippled by the disease.
Polio had been a public health menace for a half-century, but the late 1952 polio epidemic was particularly scary. There were 57,628 cases, 3,145 deaths and 21,269 left struggling with disabilities. It was aptly called “the summertime scourge,” spreading at the pace of summertime activities — swimming holes and pools, water fountains, soda bottles and even library books.
We were warned to wash our hands and promise that we would not share drink cups or bottles. And we avoided strangers.
It was “social distancing” 67 years ago, enforced by parents who also had to juggle the equations of caring for their families.
Summertime boredom is an inherent problem for children of all ages. My mother urged us to read and read some more. The neighbors across the courtyard subscribed to the morning paper, The News and Courier, and shared it with us mid-morning. Our family subscribed to the Evening Post, and we shared that.
We played games repetitively, and at some point, some old LP records appeared. It was a multi-lesson set of vocabulary training. We borrowed a record player from our grandmother and started listening. The words were too big for me, the little boy, but all of us tried the daily lessons.
There was no television and, at our home, no telephone yet.
Anxiety persisted, but hope did as well, and life on Cypress Drive just seemed to get better and better that summer.
One big deal arrived on June 19, 1953.
Charlie Hall’s image was fairly sharp, and his voice was clear. “Channel 5 is now alive!” he declared. The television industry’s first station in South Carolina was on the air.
We watched with awe the neighbors' small television set from their front porch, through a screen door. Quickly, morning boredom gave way to anticipation as to which cowboy star would be featured that afternoon. “Watching” the news and weather reports was fascinating.
And that August, a four-party-line telephone service was installed in our home.
Channel 5 and a home telephone — it was like the internet had arrived for my family.
Summertime mitigation worked; the epidemic leveled off. We returned to school that fall with a wave of hopeful news that a polio vaccine was nearing reality.
Finally, the Salk vaccine confirmation became big news on April 12, 1955. That very day, schools closed, and students were invited with their parents to line Rivers Avenue for President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s motorcade as he headed to visit Gen. Mark Clark at The Citadel.
Public schools and public health nurses quickly planned for the three-shot vaccinations.
America was never the same after that summer of 1953; but then it never is.
Memories are instructive. Empathy is powerful. Hope and faith are guidance.
And, yes, leadership is important.
Ron Brinson is a former associate editor of this newspaper. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com.