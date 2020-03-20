Brinson: The insidious viral invader is at our door. Here's a prayer for us

The insidious viral invader is at our door. Our daily routines are in turmoil and our health and wealth are at stake. Many of us are going to get sick; some of us will die. We worry about our families and friends and the heroes of this crisis, our health care providers. It’s a keen sense of a free-all, and we wonder anxiously when and how this will end.
So, let’s have another nice day, hunkered down, understanding with sufficient humility that we are face-to-face with the first lesson of human history — humans are subject to Mother Nature’s dynamic and dangerous whims.
Mother Nature with a viral pitchfork in hand is a scary and unpredictable proposition.
For regional Charleston, will the challenges be comparable to the aftermath of Hurricane Hugo in 1989?
Or might we compare the anxiety to that of our parents six decades ago during the peak of the 40-year polio epidemic? That public health scare was finally tempered in April 1955 when the Salk vaccine was approved.
The reality of a war with nature is simply hard to grasp. So is that urgency of collaboration. But that dose of humility binds the realities: Nature is a superior force, and we really are in this together.
So will we act accordingly?
We must. It’s not negotiable, even for the doubters and grumpy gainsayers.
We’re staying home, washing our hands, avoiding groups and generally respecting the directives of public health experts. “Social distancing” is a new metric of abnormality. Will we ever shake hands again? Will working from home become more common?
Truth is that public health is an abstraction for most Americans. We all remember our childhood inoculations. Some of us have vivid memories of the polio epidemic. And, for sure, we worry about seasonal flu infections. But we’ve regarded deadly epidemics and pandemics as the stuff of long-ago history, or faraway continents. We Americans enjoy the best of health care, public health administration, research and practitioners. But suddenly, our plight is the history that generations will hereafter ponder.
The first chapters of that history will highlight a rush to catch up with COVID-19 and sudden restrictions on human interactions and economic transactions. The threat is dramatic and unsettling, and so are the shortages of supplies and testing. The public health experts speak forcibly and clearly. Some elected leaders seem defensive, unconfident — and discursive. Most us like Gov. Henry McMaster’s leadership so far and that of local mayors, too.
We better understand many functional and economic relationships: Close the schools and parents are challenged at work; close restaurants and restrict businesses and unemployment goes way up. Hardships often impact those with fewer resources.
And we realize that in the formulas of life and death in this pandemic, elderly folks are at greater risk and the young have clear and certain duties to act responsibly. Some young people, understandably, are still coming to grips with this. It’s spring break season and beach scenes in Florida last week showed young adults from all over the country partying congregations, flouting social distancing guidelines.
Flash bulletin to the young and healthy (and hard-headed): You are factors in the equation of personal responsibility. You are not bulletproof. Most importantly, your behavior will either contribute to better outcomes for others in your community or expand the misery.
But really, that’s also the message for all of us. National mobilization of resources and informed attitudes form the strategic foundation of public health leadership.
On Wednesday, a Charleston doctor warned that COVID-19 “is here, and soon will be everywhere. We might slow it down. We must manage it. Our challenges are not different from other communities.”
Gov. McMaster described the crisis “like a hurricane in all 50 states.” He’s right, and the immediate local challenge is to avoid an exponential compounding of cases at a pace that overwhelms the Lowcountry’s hospitals and threatens the well being of doctors and nurses we depend upon.
Still, doubts persist. One pal last week said he would wash his hands, but “I still think this is a hoax.” A neighbor insisted COVID-19 “is just another version of the flu, and we can handle that.” Another said social distancing was “the main reason for the cratering of the stock markets.”
Let’s pray first for the doctors, nurses and technicians who will care for us — and then for the confused, that the imperatives of mutual dependence and collaboration will soon break down their denials.
This crisis likely will evolve in slow-moving chapters, as a ponderous nightmare. It is a discomforting call for action and humility.
Interdependence is not negotiable. Neither is personal responsibility.
Ron Brinson is a former associate editor of this newspaper. He can be reached at rbrin1013@gmail.com