Bridge Run director optimistic race will be held Aug. 1, but 'still questions in the air'

Irv Batten hopes he'll be standing at the corner of Coleman Boulevard and Simmons Street in Mount Pleasant on the morning of Aug. 1 for the start of the 2020 Cooper River Bridge Run.

Batten, the event’s race director, is cautiously optimistic that the 43rd Cooper River Bridge will go on as scheduled. The 10K race, which draws up to 30,000 runners and walkers each year, was originally scheduled to take place on April 4 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 43-year-old race from Mount Pleasant to downtown Charleston is the largest participation sporting event in South Carolina and had never been postponed or canceled until this year. A year ago, the 10,000-meter event had more than 29,000 runners and walkers cross the finish line. The Bridge Run is traditionally the third most popular 10K event in the United States.

“We’re moving forward, lining stuff up and planning on having the run. We are all still very hopeful that on Aug. 1 we’ll be able to race,” Batten said. “Obviously, there are still questions in the air about what’s going to happen and we’re going to listen to the health experts and consult with all the municipalities involved as we move forward.”

Batten said he expects about a third of the normal crowd – around 10,000 runners and walkers. The Bridge Run Expo, which is normally held at the North Charleston Convention Center, will also go on as planned the day before the event.

“It won’t be on the level of a normal Bridge Run, but I think now people are just eager to get out there and participate,” Batten said. “As things get closer, we’ll have to figure out what we’re going to be able to do and what we can’t do. With the social distancing and what that’s going to entail, no one knows what it’s going to be like in three months. It’s a fluid situation and we’ve got to be able to adapt to whatever happens.”

There is some cause for optimism: The 10K Peachtree Road Race, set for July 4 in Atlanta, is going to take place as scheduled. The Peachtree is the largest road race in the world, drawing more than 60,000 runners and walkers annually. Race organizers already have given out their allotted 45,000 slots for the event.

The Brix 7 Road Race, a seven-mile event in Davenport, Iowa, is still scheduled to be run on July 25.

“There are races in late June and early July that are still scheduled to take place,” Batten said. “If they are able to do their events then things should start opening up and we should be able to do our event. If not, then we’ll have to take another look at it and see if we can move it again to a later date.”

The Bolder Boulder – the second largest 10K event in the U.S. with an average of 50,000 participants – is normally held around Memorial Day weekend. Race directors moved the run to Labor Day weekend.

“It would be so nice if someone had an idea of what’s going to happen and what we can do,” Batten said. “Right now, the biggest issue for us and a lot of races out there is the unknown. We’re getting everything together like we’re going to have it. But in three months are we only going to be allowed 500 runners or 5,000 runners or 10,000 participants?

"No one can answer that question on May 1 because they don’t know. As we get closer to July, I think a lot of the questions will be answered.”

Virtual Running

Not everyone who signed up for the Cooper River Bridge Run will be able to participate on Aug. 1, so the race has set up a “virtual run” for competitors.

Batten said about 1,000 “virtual” runners have taken part in their own 10K race and sent the results to the Bridge Run. In return, the race has sent them t-shirts, finishing medals and any swag they would have received if they’d taken part in the Bridge Run.

“The response has been great, it has been really popular,” Batten said. “People have really embraced it. Some people have done it on a treadmills because they can’t get out. Some have done it on their own courses.

"We’ve had runners from North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee send us emails and photos of their 10K runs. Really all over the place. The way things are today, it’s really been an uplifting thing for us.”

A local business has embraced virtual running. Fleet Feet, a running store with locations in Mount Pleasant and Summerville, has provided training programs to get runners ready for the Bridge Run and other events. However, with social distancing, the stores had to pivot to virtual racing and training.

“We normally have two in-person training sessions per week and then participants have to do some homework the other days,” said Amy Minkel, a co-owner of Fleet Feet. “Now, we’re doing Zoom and Facebook Live virtual meetings during the week. We have actually seen really good participations. We’ve gotten people that normally wouldn’t do in-person meetings sign up, which is fantastic. I think it’s less intimidating and the schedule is more flexible. They can do their training runs and speed workouts whenever they want to instead of showing up and doing it with the group.”

Minkel said when the COVID-19 pandemic finally passes and things get back to normal, the store still plans on offering the virtual training.

“This has given us an opportunity to dip our toes in the water and experiment with it and the response has been great,” Minkel said. “There is a market out there for it and it has given us some data to work with as well as processes so we can offer a bigger and better version in the future.”

Atkins top S.C. finisher

Cole Atkins, a former Academic Magnet standout, was the top South Carolina finisher at this year’s U.S. Marathon trials in February.

Atkins, who lives in Greenville, finished 66th overall, covering the 26.2-mile course in 2 hours, 21 minutes and 13 seconds.

“It was a great experience, a really hilly course,” Atkins said of the trials, which were held in Atlanta.

Cristina McKnight was the state’s top female runner, taking 49th place in 2:40:25.