Boom times pausing as Charleston ports agency cuts outlook, adopts leaner budget

The Port of Charleston — which had been on track for its fourth consecutive record year before COVID-19 roiled global markets — will fall well short of cargo expectations when this fiscal year ends on June 30, with a return to better times not expected until 2021.

The State Ports Authority, which owns and operates the port, approved a budget that predicts a 7 percent year-over-year decline in containerized freight during fiscal 2021, which begins July 1. Lower numbers are also expected for automobile exports, cruise ship passengers and cargo moving through inland ports in Greer and Dillon.

Operating earnings are expected to fall by more than half — to $11.2 million — and annual cash flow, at $81.4 million, is projected to fall by 8.4 percent.

"We were on track for another record fiscal year until the pandemic happened," said Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO, adding the port was 25,000 containers ahead of expectations in February.

Since the coronavirus outbreak in March, though, shipping lines have canceled 64 scheduled port calls — about 10 percent of their regular visits — and cargo levels are now about 55,000 boxes below projections.

The budget for the coming fiscal year anticipates more pain through the first six months, with containers moving through port terminals during the typically busy late-summer period expected to take a 19.6 percent plunge. It isn't until the first quarter of 2021 that Newsome hopes to see signs of a rebound, and that's largely dependent on a coronavirus cure.

"We are counting on a vaccine, to be frank," he said. "We think a vaccine and more stability in that sense (along with) continued belief that the Southeast economy will be good relative to the rest of the country and our business development efforts" will increase volume in 2021, but still not at record levels.

For the year, the SPA's projections call for 1.235 million cargo containers of all sizes moving through the port. That's down from 1.328 million this fiscal year and 8.5 percent off the record 1.35 million containers in fiscal 2019.

The port has continued to operate normally throughout the virus spread, without any interruptions to gate hours, services, terminal operations or workforce.

University of South Carolina economist Joey Von Nessen said he agrees the port will see a U-shaped recovery — a steep decline followed by a slow but steep rebound — if a virus cure is found.

"It's right in line with the macro economic forecast we use," Von Nessen told the board Wednesday.

However, a second coronavirus wave would lead to a more difficult recovery that will be determined by how many people wind up being hospitalized with the illness and how consumers react to a spike in new cases.

"If we control the number of new cases, a U-shaped economy with a slow and steady recovery is likely," Von Nessen said.

In addition to a budget that calls for $264.2 million in operating revenues, the authority's board approved a $319 million capital spending plan for the coming fiscal year. Most of that money will go toward completion of the first phase of the Leatherman Terminal at the former Navy base in North Charleston.

While the cargo numbers have taken a hit, they are in line with — and, in many cases, better than — what's being experienced at the nation's other major seaports, especially on the West Coast. In addition to stopping the coronavirus, Newsome said he's counting on new and increased business from retailers, plastic pellet exporters and the agriculture and meat segments to support a 2021 recovery.

"Ports are a long-term business requiring long-term planning," he said. "We have great fundamentals as a growing port in the Southeast. We will continue to thrive. Our future is very bright."