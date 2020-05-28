Bookings surge shows short-term rentals on SC coast may be recovering quickly

You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.
The one to watch
For the second consecutive coronavirus-affected month, South Carolina's short-term rentals took a hit, but the blow wasn't nearly as bad as it was for hotels. Occupancy rates at vacation rentals across the state were down just 8 percent year-over-year in April.
In the same month, hotels saw their occupancy drop 63 percent compared to last year's levels, according to a monthly lodging report from the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
April's figures are even more dramatic than the rental-to-hotel discrepancy in March, when short-term rentals saw occupancy dip 12 percent from 2019 levels and hotels absorbed a 38 percent drop.
And now, as more states have lifted restrictions in recent weeks, it looks like rentals in some destinations — coastal South Carolina included — may be seeing the coveted V-shaped recovery, according to new data from the short-term rental tracking site AirDNA.
By AirDNA's counts, Myrtle Beach had the fifth-highest percent change in bookings among North American destinations. From the week of April 6 to the week of May 18, new bookings there went up 851 percent.
First on that list was Big Bear Lake in California, which has reportedly stopped enforcing the state's stay-at-home order. South Padre Island in Texas and Carolina Beach in North Carolina rounded out the top three for short-term rental booking surges, followed by Ocean City, Md. which made headlines last weekend when crowds flocked to its boardwalk, many unmasked and not practicing social distancing.
The destinations that saw the smallest increases in bookings were large, urban areas like New York, Dallas and San Francisco, where reservations posted much more modest increases, between about 30 and 50 percent.
It's important to note that, for the month of April, Myrtle Beach wasn't allowing stays at short-term rentals or hotels, which further dampened the number of bookings measured as the starting point (498 total for the week of April 6) for the 851 percent surge.
Still, AirDNA's data shows that South Carolina's other coastal destinations saw bookings rise at rates substantially higher than the national average:
- Charleston: 259 percent
- Hilton Head: 368 percent
- U.S. average: 202 percent
Some coastal communities, as a precaution for their residents, temporarily banned new short-term rental bookings as part of their COVID-19 response. But, at this point, most of those restrictions are no longer in place.
In its report, AirDNA wrote that the theme was pretty clear at this point: the rental markets rebounding fastest are leisure destinations in states that have been pushing hardest to reopen. The average growth in bookings near the beaches in the Carolinas, Alabama, Texas and Georgia is over 969 percent.
And while South Carolina short-term rentals appear to be outperforming hotels, the state's lodgings are filling more rooms than hotels across the U.S.
Last week, South Carolina's occupancy rate was several percentage points higher than it was for the rest of the country, 44 percent versus 35.4 percent. That's even greater than the difference from the week before that, when South Carolina hotels filled almost 39 percent of their rooms, and hotels nationwide filled about 33 percent.
Financial statement
"Our industry will come back, but it will take some years to return to what it was just two months ago."
— David Calhoun, CEO at Boeing Co.
Boeing Co.'s first wave of mass layoffs is happening this week. CEO Calhoun announced the news in an email to employees Wednesday. Boeing has shed more than 12,000 U.S. jobs between buyouts and layoffs. The company plans to lay off almost 6,800 people this week, and more cuts are coming.
That total includes layoffs at Boeing South Carolina, but the company has not disclosed how many jobs will be cut at its North Charleston factory.
Openings and closings
- Publix plans to open a new store in a Moncks Corner shopping center.
- Tuesday Morning, which has 20 S.C. discount stores, filed for bankruptcy.
- Vivian Howard still plans to open two dining spots in Charleston this year.
- A new 288-unit apartment complex is seeking approvals in Summerville.
- A retail and restaurant development planned on the corner of Huger and Blossom streets in Columbia's Vista neighborhood is seeking tenants.
Other stuff you should know
- As restaurants try to meet the terms to have their PPP loans forgiven, utilizing a tip pool might become more common. (Post and Courier)
- Recently reopened hotels and attractions in the Charleston area are promoting "staycation" discounts to bring in locals. (Post and Courier)
- S.C.'s largest bank, South State Corp., and Fla.-based CenterState Corp. will complete their merger on about June 8. (Post and Courier)
- In a series of charts, a case for why Millennials have faced the "worst economic odds" of any generation in U.S. history. (Washington Post)
- The historic launch of a SpaceX rocket ship carrying two NASA astronauts was rescheduled because of stormy weather. (AP)
Sound smart at work
"Hey boss, did you know commercial shrimp trawling opened in all legal South Carolina waters on Wednesday morning?"
This year's shrimp season kicked off under a cloud of uncertainty. As many restaurants ease back into dine-in service after closing due to COVID-19, orders for fresh shrimp are a fraction of what they would typically be.
Even the decision of when shrimping season would begin was complicated by the pandemic. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources had to pause its monthly trawl because they couldn't operate the boat under social distancing guidelines. One Shem Creek shrimper said the season started too late.
When it comes to the haul itself, SCDNR is predicting an average to slightly better than average season. That means South Carolina should bring in about 6 million pounds of shrimp, worth a total of $30 million to the state's economy.
Today, our editorial board urged readers to do their part by eating more local shrimp. Personally, I think I'm up to the challenge.
For some shrimping inspiration, check out this gallery of photos and this video of shrimpers at work on Shem Creek this week.
