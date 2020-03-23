Boeing to shut Washington factories due to coronavirus, but SC plant to remain open

Boeing Co. will temporarily close its factories in Washington state to help slow the spread of coronavirus, the company announced Monday.

The aerospace giant's campus in North Charleston will remain open.

Boeing will "begin reducing production activity" today, according to a statement from the company, and a two week pause on production will likely begin on Wednesday.

In a statement, CEO David Calhoun described the temporary closure as a "necessary step" to protect employees and their communities. The company is in contact with customers, suppliers and others who will be impacted by the shutdown, he said.

"We regret the difficulty this will cause them, as well as our employees, but it's vital to maintain health and safety for all those who support our products and services, and to assist in the national effort to combat the spread of COVID-19," Calhoun said in the statement.

As of Monday, at least 31 employees across the entire company had tested positive for the novel strain of the coronavirus.

Many those employees work at facilities in the Puget Sound region, which has also sustained one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the U.S.

One worker at Boeing's Everett, Wash. facility who came down with the virus has died, according to a statement from the chapter of the International Association of Machinists union that represents workers there.

Boeing's North Charleston campus announced its first known COVID-19 case on Monday.

In addition to South Carolina, Boeing facilities in other parts of the U.S., like Missouri and Arizona, are expected to remain open.

Sign up for our new health newsletter The best of health, hospital and science coverage in South Carolina, delivered to your inbox weekly. Email

Sign Up!

Boeing, by far, employs the most people in Washington state — nearly 72,000 people, according to counts released at the beginning of this year — and operates several small facilities there and two major factories, one in Renton and another in Everett.

The still-grounded 737 Max is built at the Renton facility, but production of that jet has been halted since January while the company worked to get permission to return the Max to service.

At the Everett campus, Boeing builds its wide-body jets, including the 787 Dreamliner that's also produced in North Charleston.

Production of the Dreamliner, which is currently at a rate of 14 jets per month, is split between the factories in Everett and North Charleston. It's unclear yet how the temporary closure will impact production in South Carolina.

Employees in the Puget Sound region who won't be able to work during the two-week closure will be paid for the 10 days they would typically be working. Those who can do their work from home will continue to telecommute.

Since last Monday, the planemaker has asked all workers company-wide, including employees in South Carolina, to work remotely if they're able.

The company announced cost-cutting measures in response to the coronavirus even earlier this month. Boeing froze all hiring and put restrictions on travel and overtime pay, cutbacks that Calhoun detailed to employees in an internal memo.

Then last Friday, Boeing said that Calhoun and board chairman Larry Kellner will work without pay until the end of 2020.

The company's dividend is also suspended until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.