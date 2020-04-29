Boeing to cut 10% of jobs and slash output of SC-made Dreamliner jet

Boeing Co. will reduce its workforce by 10 percent and cut the monthly output of the 787 Dreamliner it makes in South Carolina and on the West Coast in half, the company announced Wednesday.

Both measures come as the aerospace industry struggles to weather the coronavirus crisis that has drastically reduced demand for new aircraft.

In a letter to employees, CEO David Calhoun said the coronavirus had dealt a "body blow" to the business.

Boeing reported a $641 million loss in the first quarter. In the same period last year, it brought in $2.15 billion. Revenue was down 26 percent year-over-year.

The aerospace giant employs about 161,000 people worldwide and 7,000 in South Carolina. It's unclear how the job cuts will be distributed by location, but Calhoun said in his letter that that there will be "deeper reductions" in areas that are "most exposed" to the current downturn.

Cuts in the commercial airplanes and services segments of the business will be closer to 15 percent, Calhoun said.

The company had already announced that it would be offering buyouts to offset costs, but this new phase will require layoffs.

"I know this news is a blow during an already challenging time," he wrote "I regret the impact this will have on many of you. I sincerely wish there were some other way."

Demand for airline travel has "fallen off a cliff," Calhoun wrote in his letter. Commercial airlines are expected to lose $314 billion in revenue this year. Current passenger levels are down 95 percent.

Boeing's cost-cutting measures — and Calhoun's warnings about the impact on the business — have only escalated as the coronavirus pandemic dragged on. Last month it was a hiring freeze and cutbacks on overtime and business travel. Early this month, the company announced its voluntary layoff program.

Now, commercial airplane production is being slashed.

Calhoun outlined rate cuts for the 787 and 777 programs. Both models are built in the company's Washington state factories, but production of the 787 is also split with Boeing's Dreamliner-only plant in North Charleston.

Monthly output of the 787 will drop as low as seven per month, half of the peak rate of 14 per month that Boeing was gearing up to reach early last year.

This marks the third consecutive earnings report that included a rate cut announcement for the Dreamliner. In October, the company said it would reduce the rate to 12, citing trouble from trade tensions with China.

Then in January, another cut was announced, from 12 to 10.

Now, the company plans to drop to a rate of 10 per month this year, and seven by early 2022. Boeing will be "continuing to evaluate the rate after that," Calhoun said in his letter.

Boeing doesn't disclose how the production rate is divided between its two 787 production lines, so it's not known how the cuts will be felt at each location.

Wednesday marks three weeks that Boeing's North Charleston plant has been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company announced Monday it would bring workers back early next week, with most returning Sunday or Monday.

Production was shut down at Boeing's Washington state factories, too. Those facilities reopened last week, after about three and a half weeks of suspended operations.