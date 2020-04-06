Boeing shuts down 787 production in SC due to coronavirus, new restrictions

Boeing Co. will halt operations in North Charleston indefinitely this week and temporarily idle potentially thousands of employees as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sideline key parts of the local and national economies.

The shutdown, which starts at the end of second shift on Wednesday, includes the closing of the only Boeing assembly plant that's still making commercial jets.

The decision, which also affects the company's other aircraft support businesses in North Charleston, comes about a day after the aerospace giant announced it was extending a two-week production pause in Washington state.

Boeing said the latest move was linked in part to new stay-at-home restrictions that Gov. Henry McMaster announced for South Carolina late Monday afternoon.

With production halted in Everett, Wash. and North Charleston — the two places where the wide-body 787 jet is built — the entire Dreamliner manufacturing program will be idled.

“It is our commitment to focus on the health and safety of our teammates while assessing the spread of the virus across the state, its impact on the reliability of our global supply chain and that ripple effect on the 787 program,” Brad Zaback, vice president and general manager of the Dreamliner program said in the statement.

"We are working in alignment with state and local government officials and public health officials to take actions that best protect our people," he continued.

Like the Boeing workers in the Pacific Northwest, the South Carolina employees affected by the shutdown will be paid for two weeks.

If the hiatus extends beyond 14 days, employees can tap into their paid time-off benefits or file for unemployment aid, the company said. Employees who have been working remotely will continue to do so, the company said.

Boeing South Carolina has nearly 7,000 workers.

As of Monday, the planemaker has reported seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus among its employees in the Palmetto State.

Of those, four had been working on-site at the North Charleston operations, spokeswoman Libba Holland said. The other three workers who tested positive had been working remotely.

All Boeing employees who are able to do their work from home have been asked to telecommute since mid-March.

All of the cases among Boeing South Carolina workers — except for the first case — were recorded on April 1 or later.

About 140 workers across the company's about 160,000-person global labor force have tested positive for COVID-19. The company does not know where any of the infected employees contracted the virus, Holland said.

The shutdown at Boeing's Washington operations was scheduled to end Wednesday, but the factories will now remain closed "until further notice."

The Chicago-based company employs more than 70,000 workers and has two major factories in the Evergreen State. In Everett, Boeing builds wide-body jets, including the 787 Dreamliner that's also made at its main North Charleston assembly plant off International Boulevard.

Boeing builds the still-grounded 737 Max at its Renton, Wash., facility, but production has been halted since January as the company awaits permission from regulators to return the jet to service following two deadly crashes.

With those sites temporarily shuttered, the Lowcountry campus has been Boeing's only plant making commercial aircraft for the last week and a half.

Operations have also been temporarily suspended for two weeks since late Friday at Boeing's military helicopter facilities in the Philadelphia area.

Boeing's financial future has been become increasingly uncertain as airlines worldwide face tremendous losses from the pandemic.

Demand for new airplanes is expected to decline for an unknown period of time, and, during the recovery phase, the company will be working with "a different-sized commercial market," Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, wrote to employees in an internal memo last week.

Deal's message addressed a "voluntary layoff program" that's being rolled out across the company in an effort to ease some of the financial strain.

Details are not available yet on who will be eligible and what the corresponding benefits packages will include.

Boeing already took company-wide cost-cutting measures last month when it froze hiring and cut back on overtime pay and business travel.

It's still unclear whether Boeing will be taking federal money to help it weather the ongoing downturn.

Last month, Boeing said it was supporting a proposed $60 billion bailout from the federal government for the aerospace industry.

The $2 trillion federal stimulus package passed to combat the coronavirus's economic toll includes $17 billion for companies “critical to maintaining national security." Though Boeing is a likely recipient, the money could come with strings attached that don't square with the planemaker's plans.

In a recent Fox Business interview, CEO David Calhoun said that Boeing does not want the government to take an equity stake in the company in exchange for aid.